Functional plasticity in chromosome-microtubule coupling on the evolutionary time scale

In this study, we explore the functional plasticity of the kinetochore–MT coupler in fungi as a function of tolerance to substitution of an evolutionarily conserved arginine residue in Dad2, a Dam1 complex subunit. Genetic analysis reveals that the conserved arginine residue in Dad2 is essential for viability and is required for chromosome biorientation and mitotic progression in S. cerevisiae. Intriguingly, a similar substitution of the corresponding arginine residue in organisms with longer centromeric chromatin could be tolerated to a varying extent.

Results

The Dad2 signature sequence (DSS) is a conserved motif at the C-terminus in the Dad2 protein family The Dad2 protein family is typically defined by the presence of the Dad2 domain (PF08654), a conserved amino acid sequence stretch at the N-terminus (Fig 1A, top). To further understand the domain architecture, we analyzed the primary amino acid sequence of Dad2 from more than 500 fungal species collectively representing the three major fungal phyla—Ascomycota, Basidiomycota, and Mucoromycota (See the Materials and Methods section). We identified a 10-amino acid-long evolutionarily conserved sequence motif towards the C- terminus of Dad2 and named it as the DSS (Fig 1A). The DSS motif remains conserved across species with diverse centromere structures known among fungi. Although the extent of conservation of most amino acid residues is variable, the DSS possesses an almost invariant arginine residue (R′) (Fig 1A). Further analysis of the DSS within specific fungal phyla revealed other features associated with this motif. Among the members of Saccharomycotina, the second position from the invariant arginine was also encoded by a positively charged amino acid such as arginine (R) or lysine (K) in low frequency. However, this position was predominantly represented by proline (P) in other fungal orders such as Pezizomycotina, Taphrinomycotina, and in the fungal phylum of Basidiomycota. Across species, we find the conserved arginine R′ centered on a short hydrophobic patch. Interestingly, in the available three-dimensional structure of the Dam1 complex (PDB:6CFZ) (Jenni & Harrison, 2018), the DSS motif makes multipartite interactions with residues of Dam1, Spc19, and Spc34 subunits within the “central domain,” suggesting its potential contribution to the overall structure and function of the Dam1 complex (Fig 1B). Particularly, the conserved arginine residue makes both hydrophobic and electrostatic interactions with residues of Spc19 which were also conserved across several fungi (Fig S1). Considering the extent of conservation of the DSS across the three major fungal phyla, we sought to understand the functional significance of this domain in Dad2, especially its conserved arginine residue in two fungal systems —S. cerevisiae and C. albicans, diverged from each other by 117 mya (Shen et al, 2018), and known to possess distinct centromere structures and kinetochore architectures. Figure 1. The functional significance of the conserved Dad2 signature sequence (DSS) motif is dependent on the length of centromeric chromatin. (A) Top, schematic of the Dad2 protein family indicating the known Dad2 domain (PF08654) at the N-terminus and a previously unknown conserved motif at the C-terminus. Bottom, the cladogram represents the relative phylogenetic position of major fungal phyla such as Ascomycota, Basidiomycota, and Mucoromycota and the corresponding species belong to them. The time of divergence of Mucoromycota from the common ancestor it shared with Ascomycota and Basidiomycota is based on Berbee et al (2017). A representative alignment of Dad2 amino acid sequences highlighting the conservation of the DSS and its conserved arginine residue (R′) across species with known centromere structures is shown. The residue numbers in the top is based on Naumovozyma castellii Dad2 sequence. The consensus sequence of the DSS represented as an amino acid logo was generated from a multiple-sequence alignment of 466 Dad2 sequences (Table S1). The height of each amino acid indicates its probability of occurrence at the specific position. Amino acids are color-coded based on the inherent charge contributed by the side chain: black, neutral; red, positive; green, negative; blue, polar. (B) Cartoon representation of the three-dimensional structure of the DASH/Dam1 complex from Chaetomium thermophilum determined by Jenni & Harrison (2018) (PDB: 6CFZ). The inset shows the close-up views of the Dad2 DSS motif and segments of Dam1, Spc19, and Spc34 which are in close proximity to the DSS motif. Amino acid residues contacting the DSS motif are shown in stick representation. (C) The amino acid sequence of the DSS in S. cerevisiae Dad2 (ScDad2) depicting the conserved arginine residue (blue) is shown along with the mutants generated to study the function of the DSS in S. cerevisiae. (B, D) The full-length WT DAD2 or with mutations in the DSS (121–130 aa in ScDad2) or a truncated version of DAD2 lacking the DSS as mentioned in (B) were cloned into pRS313. These constructs were used to transform a temperature-sensitive dad2 mutant CJY077 to express them as C-terminally GFP-tagged proteins. YSR01 corresponds to a control strain carrying the empty vector. Single colonies of the strains YSR01 through YSR05 were grown on CM-Leu-His media for 14 h at 26°C, serially diluted 10-fold, and spotted (105 to 102) on CM-Leu-His plates and incubated at 26°C and 37°C, respectively. Plates were photographed after 72 h of incubation. (E) Fluorescence microscopic images showing the localization of indicated versions of Dad2-GFP in cells grown for 4 h at 37°C. Scale bar, 5 μm. (F) The localization efficiency of indicated versions of ScDad2 were compared by measuring the mean fluorescence intensity per kinetochore cluster (y-axis) for each of them. The scatter plot in the background represents the distribution of fluorescence intensities. The three black circles in the foreground represent the mean value from each replicate. No statistically significant difference was observed (t test with Welsch’s correction, n > 100 cells per replicate). Strains expressing ScDad2-DSS was excluded from quantification as they did not show punctate localization. (G) The DSS sequences in the indicated strains generated to assay for the role of the DSS and the conserved arginine residue (R′) in C. albicans. x indicates the absence of an amino acid residue. (H) Spot dilution assay performed with the indicated strains grown in YPDU for 14 h at 30°C. Cells were serially diluted 10-fold, spotted on YPDU plates (105 to 102 cells), incubated at 30°C and 18°C, and imaged after 36 h and 48 h, respectively. (I) Fluorescence microscopy images of C. albicans cells expressing the indicated versions of Dad2-GFP after logarithmic growth in YPDU at 30°C. Scale bar, 5 μm. (J) The localization efficiency of indicated versions of CaDad2 was compared by measuring the mean fluorescence intensity per kinetochore cluster (y-axis) for each of them. The scatter plot in the background represents the distribution of fluorescence intensities. The three black circles in the foreground represent the mean value from each replicate. No statistically significant difference was observed (t test with Welsch’s correction, n > 100 cells per replicate). Figure S1. Multiple sequence alignment showing the conservation of regions in Spc19 predicted to interact with the DSS. A representative alignment of Spc19 amino acid sequences from species that represent all fungal centromere structures. The residue numbers in the top are based on Chaetomium thermophilum, from which we identified residues E50 and I52 to interact with DSS. The position corresponding to these two residues are indicated by a red asterisk in the bottom.

The essentiality of the DSS is not a conserved feature across centromere lengths To study the DSS function in S. cerevisiae, we generated constructs expressing mutant versions of Dad2 bearing alanine substitutions of the conserved arginine residues or a truncated version lacking the entire DSS domain (ScDad2-R126A, ScDad2-R128A, and ScDad2-ΔDSS; Fig 1C). To test the function of these mutants, we used a previously reported temperature-sensitive (ts) mutant of DAD2 wherein the genomic allele of DAD2 was deleted and a ts allele was reintegrated (CJY077, dad2::KanMX6 his3Δ200 leu2Δ1::pCJ055 [dad2ts]) (Janke et al, 2002). This mutant strain was independently transformed with a pRS313-based CEN/ARS plasmid containing either WT or mutant versions of DAD2 (as in Fig 1C) tagged with GFP at the C-terminus. In all these strains, the expression of DAD2-GFP was driven by the native promoter of ScDAD2. The functional significance of each of these residues was tested by a spot dilution assay to determine the ability of the mutants to support growth at an elevated temperature of 37°C (Fig 1D). As expected, the strain YSR01 carrying the empty vector was unable to grow at this temperature, but the strain YSR02 expressing ScDad2-FL grew well. Strikingly, the strains YSR03 expressing ScDad2-R126A and YSR05 expressing ScDad2-ΔDSS failed to grow at 37°C, revealing that R126 makes the DSS essential for Dad2 function in S. cerevisiae. However, the strain YSR04 expressing ScDad2-R128A also supported growth at an elevated temperature, suggestive of a nonessential role of R128 for viability. To rule out the lack of expression of these mutant proteins as a cause for their inability to complement growth at an elevated temperature, we confirmed the localization of the ectopic Dad2 protein (WT, mutant or truncated) at this temperature (Fig 1E). All versions of Dad2 except ScDad2-ΔDSS showed detectable punctate localization signals typical of clustered budding yeast kinetochores and their localization signal intensities were comparable (Fig 1F) (Cheeseman et al, 2001b; Janke et al, 2002). These results strongly indicated that the entire DSS motif is essential for the kinetochore localization of ScDad2. Based on the location of the DSS in the Dam1 complex monomer, we suspect that the deletion of the DSS domain might affect the integrity of the complex and, in turn, the localization of Dad2. To rule out the temperature sensitivity of mutant cells expressing ScDad2-R126A and ScDad2-ΔDSS observed in the above assay, we tested the essentiality of this residue at an ambient growth temperature (30°C) as well. A tester strain was engineered such that the genomic allele of Dad2 was deleted after expressing Dad2 from an ectopic allele cloned in a centromeric plasmid carrying the URA3 gene (Fig S2A). This strain was then transformed with pRS313-based plasmids containing WT or mutant versions of DAD2. The ability of strains to lose the protection allele present in the plasmid and support subsequent growth on media containing 5′FOA was used to test for the essentiality of the mutant Dad2 protein for viability. The inability of YSR10 expressing ScDad2-R126A and YSR12 expressing ScDad2-ΔDSS to grow on the Ura+ counter-selection media containing 5′FOA at various dilutions tested in the spot dilution assay confirmed the essentiality of R126 and thereby the role of the DSS in cell viability (Fig S2A). These results confirmed that the highly conserved R126 residue is a critical amino acid for the essential function performed by Dad2 in S. cerevisiae. Figure S2. Essentiality of the DSS is not conserved across point and regional centromeres. (A) Schematic depicting the construction of strains YSR07 through YSR12 engineered to test for essentiality of the DSS for viability of S. cerevisiae at 30°C. The genomic allele of DAD2 was deleted after protecting the essential Dad2 function with ScDad2-FL from the plasmid pRS316 (CEN/URA3). This strain was then transformed with pRS313 (CEN/HIS3) containing GFP-tagged full-length or the mutant versions of DAD2 to create strains YSR09 through YSR12. These strains were grown on nonselective media for 12 h, serially diluted 10-fold (105 to 103), and cells were spotted on YPDU and YPDU+5FOA plates. The plates were incubated at 30°C and imaged after 48 h. (B) The genomic locus of endogenous and ectopic DAD2 in strains J108, J108A, and J108B engineered to test for the DSS function in C. albicans is depicted in a line diagram. (C) Cells from the parent strain J108 (no ectopic CaDad2) along with reintegrant strains J108A (ectopic CaDad2-FL) and J108B (ectopic CaDad2-ΔDSS) were streaked on plates with media permissive or nonpermissive for the PCK1 promoter-driven expression. Plates were imaged post-incubation at 30°C for 48 h. The box above the plate photograph schematically represents the regulation of PCK1 promoter-driven expression. Because ScDad2-R126A and ScDad2-ΔDSS mutants were inviable in S. cerevisiae, we sought to test the importance of the corresponding arginine residues in Dad2 that is essential for viability in C. albicans. To test this in C. albicans, we used a previously reported conditional mutant of dad2 (J108, dad2/PCK1pr-DAD2) (Thakur & Sanyal, 2011). In this conditional mutant, the only genomic allele of CaDAD2 is expressed under the PCK1 promoter that shuts down its expression in the presence of dextrose in growth media (Fig S2B). Whereas the conditional mutant J108 was unable to grow in media supplemented with dextrose, the complemented strains J108A and J108B expressing CaDad2-FL and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, supported growth in this media, suggesting that unlike in S. cerevisiae, the deletion of the DSS motif does not make C. albicans cells inviable (Fig S2C). We further validated this observation by engineering the only allele of DAD2 in ASR01 (dad2/DAD2) to express GFP-tagged versions of CaDad2-FL, -R92A, and -ΔDSS in strains ASR02, ASR03, and ASR04, respectively (Fig 1G). Spot dilution assays were performed to assess if any of the CaDad2 derivatives exhibited growth defects as compared with the WT strain. Whereas we could observe a mild growth retardation at 30°C, the growth of mutant strains ASR03 and ASR04 expressing CaDad2-R92A and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, was significantly compromised at a lower temperature of 18°C when compared with CaDad2-FL-expressing strain ASR02 or the WT strain SN148 grown under similar conditions (Fig 1H). We could detect punctate localization signals in strains expressing not only CaDad2-R92A but also CaDad2-ΔDSS, suggesting that kinetochore localization was neither affected by alanine substitution of the critical arginine residue nor when the entire DSS was deleted in C. albicans (Fig 1I and J). These experiments reveal that the presence of the evolutionarily conserved arginine residue in Dad2 is dispensable for the viability of C. albicans under normal growth conditions. Having observed such phenotypic differences in mutants of Dad2 in S. cerevisiae and C. albicans, we sought to dissect the mutant phenotype further to study the extent of functional conservation of the DSS between them.

The arginine residue R126 in the conserved DSS motif is critical for proper spindle dynamics and bipolar attachment of kinetochores in S. cerevisiae To probe deeper into the role of the DSS and its conserved arginine R126 in chromosome segregation in S. cerevisiae, we generated conditional mutants of DAD2 by replacing the endogenous DAD2 promoter with the GAL 1–10 promoter in the strain SBY12503 where spindle pole bodies (SPBs) (Spc110 is tagged with mCherry) and CEN3 are marked (by the binding of GFP-LacI to LacO arrays integrated adjacent to CEN3) (Umbreit et al, 2014). The resulting strain YSR13 (GALpr-DAD2) fails to grow when dextrose is the sole carbon source in the growth media (Fig S3A and B). This conditional mutant strain YSR13 was then independently transformed with vectors that reintegrate WT or mutant versions of DAD2 expressed from the DAD2 promoter at the native locus. In line with our previous observations, the conditional mutant complemented with ScDad2-FL in YSR14 and ScDad2-R128A in YSR16 supported growth on dextrose-containing media. On the other hand, the strains YSR15 and YSR17 expressing ScDad2-R126A and ScDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, could not complement function as they were unable to support the growth of the conditional mutant on this media (Fig S3B). Figure S3. Mitotic progression in S. cerevisiae is dependent on the conserved arginine residue R126. (A) Line diagrams depict the genomic locus of DAD2 in the strains SBY12503, YSR13, and the reintegrant strains YSR14 through YSR17 engineered to test for the DSS function in S. cerevisiae. (B) Cells from the Dad2 conditional mutant (YSR13) and reintegrant strains expressing indicated versions of Dad2 (YSR14 through YSR17) were streaked on plates with media permissive and nonpermissive for expression of the GAL 1–10 promoter that drives the expression of endogenous Dad2. The plates were photographed after incubation at 30°C for 48 h. (C) The proportion of cells in G1 stage in the presence of indicated versions of Dad2 after depleting the endogenous Dad2 for 8 h is plotted (N = 30,000 events per experiment). Mitotic arrest phenotype in the mutants YSR13, YSR15, and YSR17 is seen to result in a lower percentage of cells in G1 as expected. To identify the defects that led to viability loss, the dad2 conditional mutant YSR13 along with the reintegrant strains YSR14 through YSR17 were grown for 8 h in dextrose-containing media to deplete Dad2 expressed under the GAL promoter. Cells were harvested and analyzed for cell cycle progression, spindle dynamics, and kinetochore–MT orientation post depletion (Fig 2A). Upon 8 h of growth in repressive media, flow cytometric analysis of propidium iodide-stained cells revealed the parent strain YSR13 (GALpr-DAD2) was arrested at the G2/M stage in line with previous observations (Fig 2B). The impaired MT-binding because of the lack of any Dam1 complex subunits is known to activate the spindle assembly checkpoint (SAC) (Hofmann et al, 1998; Janke et al, 2002; Thakur & Sanyal, 2011), resulting in the observed G2/M arrest. This arrest was rescued when the mutant was complemented with ScDad2-FL or ScDad2-R128A as observed in YSR14 and YSR16, respectively, (Figs 2B and S3C). However, no rescue in the arrest was observed in strains YSR15 and YSR17 expressing ScDad2-R126A and ScDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, suggesting the conserved arginine R126 in the DSS motif is essential for mitotic progression in S. cerevisiae. Figure 2. Alanine substitution of the conserved arginine R126 in Dad2 results in defective spindle dynamics and monooriented kinetochores in S. cerevisiae. (A) Flowchart of the experimental design that was followed to study the contribution of the DSS in Dad2 function in S. cerevisiae using the strains YSR13 through YSR17. (B) Histograms indicate the distribution of cells with N (G1 cells) and 2N (G2/M cells) DNA content (x-axis) in the dad2 conditional mutant strain YSR13 and the reintegrant strains YSR14 through YSR17 upon depletion of endogenous Dad2 for 8 h followed by propidium iodide staining. (C) The Dad2 conditional mutant strain and the reintegrant strains were analyzed by fluorescence microscopy to study spindle dynamics (using Spc110-mCherry) in each of these strains. The spindle length derived from the SPB–SPB distance (y-axis) in each of these strains upon depletion of endogenous Dad2 for 8 h is shown. Only large-budded cells with BI > 0.65 were used for analysis. Statistical significance was tested by one-way ANOVA (****, P < 0.0001, n > 100). Representative images of large-budded cells with SPB separation that correspond to WT-like spindle and short spindle are shown below the graph. Scale bar, 5 μm. (D) The kinetochore orientation in the indicated strains were studied by localizing CEN3-GFP with reference to Spc110-mCherry. The bar plots represent the proportion of cells with bioriented (gray) or monooriented kinetochores (CEN3-GFP) (blue) in each strain. Cells with two CEN3-GFP puncta between the two SPBs were considered bioriented, and those with only one CEN3-GFP punctum closer to one of the two SPBs were considered monooriented. Only large-budded cells with BI > 0.65 were used for analysis. Statistical significance was tested by one-way ANOVA (***, P < 0.001, n > 100). (E) Schematic representation of bioriented and monooriented kinetochore–MT attachments is shown along with a representative microscopic image (right). Scale bar, 5 μm. Source data are available for this figure. At the same hour of Dad2 protein depletion, we examined the spindle dynamics using the fluorescently tagged spindle pole body protein, Spc110-mCherry, as the marker. In line with the metaphase arrest observed upon depletion of Dad2 in YSR13, we found these cells to have a short mitotic spindle (<2 μm) (Fig 2C). The conditional mutant strain, when complemented with ScDad2-FL as in YSR14 or with ScDad2-R128A as in YSR16, was able to transit metaphase and enter anaphase, as suggested by an increased average spindle length of >2 μm (Fig 2C). We did not observe the rescue of the mitotic arrest and a corresponding increase in the spindle length when the same conditional mutant was complemented with ScDad2-R126A as in YSR15 or ScDad2-ΔDSS as in YSR17 (Fig 2C). To validate if the observed defects were consequential of improper kinetochore–MT orientation at metaphase, we studied localization of centromeres (marked by CEN3-GFP) relative to the SPBs (marked by Spc110-mCherry) to monitor the nature of these attachments (Umbreit et al, 2014). Sister kinetochores were bioriented in most of the cells in YSR14 expressing ScDad2-FL or YSR16 expressing ScDad2-R128A (Fig 2D and E). By contrast, a significant proportion of YSR15 cells expressing ScDad2-R126A or YSR17 cells expressing ScDad2-ΔDSS exhibited monooriented kinetochores as in the case in YSR13 upon depletion of Dad2. Together, these observations suggest that the conserved arginine residue R126 in the DSS motif plays a critical role in facilitating biorientation of the kinetochores, lacking which, cells remain arrested at metaphase. The observation that the phenotype of mutants expressing ScDad2-R126A or ScDad2-ΔDSS are comparable with the depletion of Dad2 suggests the DSS region, particularly its R126 residue, plays a significant role in the proper functioning of the Dam1 complex in S. cerevisiae.

DSS is critical for oligomerization and MT binding of Dam1 complex Our genetic studies clearly suggest that the kinetochores bearing mutant versions of Dad2 are unable to attach or remain attached with the MT ends resulting in an increased proportion of cells with monooriented kinetochores. We wondered if the observed phenotype in DSS mutants is indicative of structural changes in the Dam1 complex. To understand this further, we modified the sequenced encoding for Dad2 in the previously reported polycistronic expression vector (Miranda et al, 2005) encoding all 10 subunits of the ScDam1 complex to express ScDad2-R126A or ScDad2-ΔDSS instead of WT Dad2. We then expressed and purified three versions of the Dam1 complex from E. coli containing Dad2-FL (DASHWT), Dad2-R126A (DASHR126A), or Dad2-ΔDSS (DASHΔDSS), respectively. During the purification process, the DASHWT eluted as a single peak upon gel filtration (Fig 3A, peak fraction highlighted in gray). On the other hand, both DASHR126A and DASHΔDSS eluted later than the DASHWT. Furthermore, we also observed a second peak around Ve = 18 ml in the mutants that were more pronounced than that observed in the DASHWT profile. These are suggestive of structural or/and compositional changes in the complex. We analyzed the copurifying subunits from each of the mutant peak fractions (b for DASHR126A and d for DASHΔDSS) to that of DASHWT by SDS–PAGE. We also included the fractions marked “a” and “c” in the elution profile of the mutants that corresponded to the peak fraction from the DASHWT purification. We find that the DASHR126A complex does not contain the subunit Spc19 indicative of an incomplete complex in the presence of this mutation (Fig 3B). Intriguingly, this was not the case with DASHΔDSS which contained a band corresponding to Spc19 despite eluting at a higher volume as compared with DASHWT. These observations clearly suggest that disruptions in the DSS affect the structure of the complex. Figure 3. DSS is critical for oligomerization of Dam1 complex into rings and their association with MTs. (A) Size exclusion chromatography profile of the WT Dam1 complex and the two mutant versions that contain Dad2-R126A (DASHR126A) and Dad2-DSS (DASHΔDSS), respectively. The elution volume (V e ) corresponding to the peak fraction of DASHWT is marked by a light gray box. The fractions of DASHR126A and DASHΔDSS that match the elution time of DASHWT are marked a and c, respectively. The peak fractions of the mutants are marked b (for DASHR126A) and d (for DASHΔDSS). (B) The WT eluate along with the fractions marked a, b, c, d from the mutant Dam1 complexes were analyzed by SDS–PAGE, using 4–12% gradient gel. M, molecular weight marker. (C) Negative stain EM micrographs of MT decoration by DASHWT, DASHR126A (from fractions a and b), and DASHΔDSS (from fractions c and d) complexes. Scale bar, 50 nm. (D) Coomassie stained gels of the co-sedimentation assay to test the ability of indicated versions of Dam1 complex with MTs. Lanes marked S and P correspond to supernatant and pellet fractions from the assay. M, molecular weight marker. We next tested if the changes described above affected their ability to oligomerize into rings around MTs, a defining feature of the Dam1 complex. The proteins derived from both the peaks for DASHR126A and DASHΔDSS were used in these experiments. In the presence of MTs, we could detect the rings formed by the DASHWT complex by negative stain electron microscopy (Fig 3C). However, the mutant complexes DASHR126A and DASHΔDSS failed to form such structures indicating that the DSS region is essential for oligomerization of the Dam1 complex to form higher assemblies like the ring (Fig 3C). Previous studies on the Dam1 complex have identified oligomerization-deficient mutants that still retained the ability to bind MTs. We tested this property in our mutant complexes by MT-cosedimentation assay. The DASHWT was consistently detected in the pellet fraction in all the conditions we tested (0.5 μM–2 μM MTs in twofold increments) suggesting that they physically bound to MTs as reported previously (Figs 3D and S4). In contrast, the binding of both DASHR126A and DASHΔDSS to the MTs was severely compromised across the conditions tested. Our results suggest that the DSS domain plays a significant role in both the structure (oligomerization) and function (MT binding) of the Dam1 complex in S. cerevisiae. These defects are consistent with our observations in vivo and can be correlated with the increased frequency of monooriented kinetochores in DSS mutants. Figure S4. DSS is essential for Dam1 complex to bind to MTs. Coomassie stained gels of the co-sedimentation assay to test the ability of indicated versions of Dam1 complex with 1 μM and 2 μM MTs. Lanes marked S and P correspond to supernatant and pellet fractions from the assay. M, molecular weight marker. It is known that Dad2 is essential for viability in both C. albicans and S. cerevisiae (Hofmann et al, 1998; Janke et al, 2002; Thakur & Sanyal, 2011). Whereas the DSS mutants were viable in C. albicans, they were found lethal S. cerevisiae. Considering our observations described above, it is possible that CaDam1 complex is structurally divergent from the budding yeast version, or the kinetochore–MT interface in C. albicans shows sufficient plasticity to tolerate variations in the Dam1 complex. To better understand the observation in C. albicans, we next studied the kinetochore integrity and chromosome segregation fidelity of these mutants in further detail.

The conserved arginine residue in the DSS is essential for faithful chromosome segregation in C. albicans To test for functional conservation of the DSS in C. albicans, we used the strains ASR02, ASR03, and ASR04 expressing CaDad2-FL, CaDad2-R92A, and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, from the native genomic locus. A typical feature of C. albicans kinetochore is that any defect/mutation compromising the structural integrity of the kinetochore results in the disintegration of the kinetochore ensemble followed by proteasomal degradation of CENPA (Thakur & Sanyal, 2012). We used this property as a test to assess the integrity of the kinetochore upon mutations in the DSS. We engineered the strains ASR02 through ASR04 to express protein-A tagged CENPA. Immunoblotting revealed comparable levels of CENPA between ASR07 cells expressing CaDad2-FL, and the mutant strains ASR08 and ASR09, expressing CaDad2-R92A and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively (Fig 4A). The absence of CENPA degradation in this species unlike the case with depletion of Dad2 or other Dam1 complex subunits (Thakur & Sanyal, 2012), is a strong indicator of an intact kinetochore ensemble. This is further supported by the detection of punctate localization signals of Dad2 mutants with similar fluorescence intensities as compared with WT Dad2 (Fig 1J). Together, our observations suggest that neither the deletion of the DSS nor substitution in the conserved arginine residue in the DSS affects the kinetochore assembly in C. albicans. Figure 4. Alanine substitution of the conserved arginine residue in the DSS is tolerated in C. albicans. (A) The cellular levels of CENPA in strains ASR07 through ASR09 expressing the indicated versions of Dad2 along with a protein-A-tagged CENPA. Whole-cell extracts were prepared from cells grown at 30°C and probed with anti-protein A and anti-PSTAIRE antibodies. The relative CENPA level normalized to PSTAIRE in each sample is indicated below the blot. (B) Strains expressing indicated versions of Dad2 were grown in YPDU overnight at 30°C. Cells were reinoculated in YPDU to 0.2 OD 600 and allowed to grow for two generations at 30°C and 18°C. Histograms depict the distribution of cells with 2N and 4N DNA content (x-axis) after flow cytometry analysis. (C) The bar graph indicates the proportion of large-budded cells (BI > 0.65) showing unsegregated nuclei in strains ASR02 through ASR04, expressing indicated versions of Dad2, after growth at 30°C and 18°C as shown. Data from three independent experiments were used to generate the plot, and statistical significance was tested by one-way ANOVA (****P < 0.0001, ***P < 0.0003, n > 100). A representative image of segregated and unsegregated nuclear mass is shown (right). The signals are inverted in the image for visualization. Scale bar, 5 μm. (D) Strains ASR12 through ASR14, expressing indicated versions of Dad2 and Tub4-mCherry, were grown to log phase in YPDU at 30°C and imaged using a fluorescence microscope. The percentage of large-budded cells (BI > 0.65) showing closely placed SPBs (<2 μm) in each strain is plotted. Images representative of the two classes of SPB separation observed is shown in the right. Scale bar, 5 μm. (E) The scatter plot shows the distance between the SPBs in the strains ASR12 through ASR14. The gray circles represent the distribution of data from all three replicates. Circles with a black border represent the mean of each experiment, and the error bars indicate SD among the mean values. Only large-budded cells with BI > 0.65 were included in the analysis. Data from three independent experiments were used to generate the plots. Statistical significance was tested by one-way ANOVA (***P < 0.0008, **P < 0.0095, n > 100). Source data are available for this figure. To understand the growth defects of dad2 mutants observed at a lower temperature, we grew these strains overnight at 30°C, reinoculated them to fresh media in duplicates, and allowed them to complete two generations each at 30°C and 18°C, respectively. Analysis of cell cycle progression of strains grown at 30°C revealed a modest increase in the proportion of cells at the G2/M stage when they expressed CaDad2-R92A as in ASR03 or CaDad2-ΔDSS as in ASR04 when compared with the control strain ASR02 that expressed CaDad2-FL (Figs 4B and S5A). The frequency of G2/M arrested cells was further amplified when the DSS mutants were grown at 18°C wherein most of the cells displayed this phenotype (Fig 4B). Given that the kinetochore assembly remained unaffected in the DSS mutants (Figs 1J and 4A), we suspected the increase in cells at G2/M and cold-sensitive phenotype of these mutants to be consequential of aberrant kinetochore–MT interactions. Figure S5. The conserved DSS is essential for timely cell cycle progression in C. albicans. (A) The bar plot depicts the percentage of cells in the G2/M stage in the indicated strains grown at 30°C (from Fig 3B). The percentage of G2/M cells in each strain was estimated using the cell cycle analysis tool in the software FCS Express 7. Statistical significance was tested by one-way ANOVA (*P < 0.013, N = 3, 30,000 cells per experiment). (B) Histograms depict the distribution of cells with 2N and 4N DNA content (x-axis) in the indicated strains after growth at 18°C as analyzed by flow cytometry. ON and OFF, respectively, indicate the ability or inability of strains to activate the spindle assembly checkpoint. (C) The percentage of large-budded cells with sister kinetochore separation less than 2 μm (blue) or greater than 2 μm (gray) in the indicated strains upon growth at 30°C and 18°C is plotted. The signs + and–in the x-axis indicate the presence or absence of MAD2 in each strain, respectively. Source data are available for this figure. When cells were collected for flow cytometry analysis, additional aliquots of similarly grown cells were examined to analyze their nuclear segregation patterns in the strains ASR02, ASR03, and ASR04 expressing CaDad2-FL, CaDad2-R92A, and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively. We observed ∼twofold increase in the frequency of unsegregated nuclei in strains expressing CaDad2-R92A and CaDad2-ΔDSS as compared with cells expressing CaDad2-FL when grown at 30°C (Fig 4C). This frequency further increased to >threefold when these strains were grown at 18°C (Fig 4C). Each of these strains was engineered to express an SPB marker Tub4-mCherry to study the spindle dynamics and correlate them with the frequency of unsegregated nuclei. In the strains ASR13 and ASR14 expressing CaDad2-R92A and CaDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, we observed a significant increase in the frequency of large-budded cells showing short spindles (<2 μm) as compared with ASR12 that expressed CaDad2-FL at 30°C (Fig 4D). This was further reflected in the reduction in the average spindle length in these mutant strains (Fig 4E). We were unable to perform this assay at 18°C as the DSS mutants showed an aberrant elongated large-budded phenotype at this temperature, suggesting that epitope-tagged Tub4 could be nonfunctional in this condition. The increased proportion of cells at metaphase with the spindle length (SPB–SPB distance) of < 2 μm and an unsegregated nuclear mass is suggestive of a delayed anaphase onset in these mutants. The observed delay in mitotic progression could be because of the inability of these mutants to achieve a bioriented state, as observed in S. cerevisiae (Fig 2D). Such defective kinetochore–MT attachments which do not generate tension are detected by sensors like the Aurora B kinase (Ipl1 in yeast) that eventually activate the SAC until proper biorientation is achieved (Biggins & Murray, 2001; Tanaka et al, 2002; Franck et al, 2007; Akiyoshi et al, 2010). We suspected that the accumulation of cells with metaphase-like spindle in the DSS mutants could also be because of a similar defect. As mentioned above, ASR03 (CaDad2-R92A-GFP) and ASR04 (CaDad2-ΔDSS-GFP) cells were arrested completely at the G2/M stage when grown at 18°C. We selected this condition to score for bypass of the G2/M arrest in the corresponding checkpoint-deficient mutants ASR17 (Δmad2 CaDad2-R92A-GFP) and ASR18 (Δmad2 CaDad2-ΔDSS-GFP) by flow cytometry (Fig S5B). The presence of unbudded cells (2N population) in ASR17 and ASR18 mutants as compared with the G2/M-arrested phenotype in ASR03 and ASR04 cells suggested that the DSS mutants were indeed arrested at metaphase. We also analyzed these strains for segregation of the sister kinetochores marked by CaDad2-GFP when grown at 30°C and 18°C (Fig S5C). At both the temperatures tested, the percentage of large-budded cells with unsegregated sister kinetochores in the mother bud (<2 μm between CaDad2 puncta) was reduced in the checkpoint-deficient Dad2 mutants ASR17 and ASR18 as compared with their checkpoint-proficient parent strains, further validating a delay in anaphase onset in these cells. By comparing the results obtained thus far in S. cerevisiae and C. albicans, it is evident that the function of the DSS is conserved between these species, with an obvious reduction in the severity of the DSS mutant phenotype in C. albicans. The Dam1 complex is known to play a critical role in chromosome segregation by strengthening the kinetochore–MT associations, especially in instances where a single MT binds to a chromosome like in S. cerevisiae and C. albicans. Although the number of MTs binding a chromosome is the same between these species, a single CENPA nucleosome forms the basis of MT attachment in S. cerevisiae (Winey et al, 1995). On the other hand, one among four CENPA nucleosomes anchors the MTs in C. albicans (Joglekar et al, 2008). We speculated that the presence of additional CENPA nucleosomes confers a degree of tolerance towards mutations in the DSS. To test if this correlation indeed exists, we studied the functional significance of the DSS in the ascomycete S. pombe, which is a classic example for the large regional centromere structure.

DSS is dispensable for Dad2 function in S. pombe Unlike any of the species we tested earlier, dad2 mutants are viable in S. pombe (Liu et al, 2005; Kobayashi et al, 2007). However, these mutants undergo prolonged mitosis because of biorientation defects that result in lagging chromosomes. At lower temperatures, these mutants missegregated chromosomes causing a cold-sensitive phenotype (Kobayashi et al, 2007). We exploited this property to study functional significance of DSS in SpDad2 as follows. Null mutants of dad2 in a strain where the chromosomes are tagged by lacO-LacI-GFP system have been reported previously (Strain 1619, [Blyth et al, 2018]). We independently reintegrated SpDad2-FL (PSR01) and SpDad2-ΔDSS (PSR02) into the native genomic locus with their expression driven by the native Dad2 promoter (Fig 5A). Figure 5. The DSS is dispensable for viability in species with large regional centromeres. (A) A schematic representation of the DSS sequence and is position in Dad2 and the residues that were deleted to make the construct SpDad2-ΔDSS. (B) Spot dilution assay using the indicated strains grown in YES media grown at 26°C for 24 h. Cells were serially diluted 10-fold and spotted (105 to 102 cells). Plates were photographed after incubation for 3 d at 30°C and 26°C, and for 5 d at 26°C. (C) Schematic depicts the position and sequence of amino acids in the DSS in C. neoformans Dad2 and the mutants generated (CnDad2-R102A and CnDad2-ΔDSS) to study the function of the conserved arginine in the DSS in this species. (D) Spot dilution assay performed with the indicated strains grown in YPDU for 14 h at 30°C. Cells were serially diluted 10-fold (105 to 10 cells) and spotted on YPDU plates with the indicated additives and incubated at 30°C. One YPDU plate was incubated at 14°C to test for cold sensitivity. Plates at 30°C were imaged 48 h post-incubation. The plate incubated at 14°C was imaged after 5 d. (E) The proportion of large-budded cells in strains CNSD169 through CNSD171 expressing CnDad2-FL, CnDad2-R102A, and CnDad2-ΔDSS after logarithmic growth at 30°C in YPDU as observed under a microscope (n > 100). (F) The percentage of large-budded cells with an unsegregated nuclear mass is plotted for strains CNSD169 through CNSD171 (n > 100, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction, **, P < 0.01). (D, G) Images are representative of properly segregated and unsegregated nuclear mass, the two phenotypes analyzed in (D). Scale bar, 5 μm. (H) The mean fluorescence intensity of the indicated versions of Dad2 is plotted. The scatter plot for each strain represents the distribution of measurements from all the replicates. The black circles represent the mean value from each replicate. No statistical significance was detected (t test with Welsch’s correction). (I) The mean fluorescence intensity of Dad1 in strains expressing the indicated versions of Dad2 was plotted. The scatter plot for each strain represents the distribution of measurements from all the replicates. The black circles represent the mean value from each replicate. No statistical significance was detected (t test with Welsch’s correction). Spot dilution assays did not reveal any apparent growth difference between dad2 null mutants and the reintegrant strains PSR01 and PSR02 expressing SpDad2-FL and SpDad2-ΔDSS, respectively, at ambient growth temperatures (Fig 5B). Reintegrating Sp-Dad2FL rescued the cold-sensitive phenotype observed in dad2 null mutant strain SP1619 as expected. Furthermore, we also observed a rescue in PSR02 cells expressing SpDad2-ΔDSS, suggesting that DSS is not essential for Dad2 function in S. pombe. We strengthened our correlation further by testing for the essentiality of DSS in Dad2 function in another large regional centromere containing species C. neoformans. Unlike the species studied above, C. neoformans belongs to Basidiomycota and diverged from a common ancestor it shared with S. pombe ∼642 MYA (Kumar et al, 2017).