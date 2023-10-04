Governor Carney Releases Statement on the Mayor of Wilmington

Submit Release
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday released the following statement after Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki announced he will not seek re-election when his term ends:

“The Mayor has dedicated much of his career to helping Wilmington be successful. He managed our city through some of the most challenging times in recent history, guided by compassion, fairness, and a commitment to doing the right thing. When his term ends next year, he’ll be leaving city government better than he found it, with a professional, efficient city workforce focused on improving the quality of life for Wilmington residents. We’re fortunate to have had Mike Purzycki leading our largest city for the past seven years, and Wilmington is better off because of his service.”


