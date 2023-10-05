Andrew H. Housley Tackles Mental Health and Suicide in His Compelling New Novel 'Invisible Sun'

Invisible Sun Novel by Andrew H. Housley

Andrew H. Housley is set to release his new novel, 'Invisible Sun,' on October 17th, 2023, which delves into the themes of mental health and suicide.

I wanted to push the boundaries of civility and thrust the impact of mental health into the conversation in a simple, unfiltered way -- not to tuck it away or marginalize it in whispers and innuendo.” — Andrew H. Housley