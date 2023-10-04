Website https://croackerwealthmanagement.com/ is Fraudulently Posing as a licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website https://croackerwealthmanagement.com/ is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website, https://croackerwealthmanagement.com/, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website is trying to pose as Crocker Capital, LLC and has linked its SEC registered Investment Adviser Public Disclosure page to Crocker Capital, LLC. Crocker Capital, LLC, which is a Florida licensed Investment Adviser (CRD number 298284) maintains a website https://www.crockercapitalllc.com/ and holds an active Investment Adviser license with the States of Florida and Texas. Here is a link to the BrokerCheck record for Crocker Capital LLC: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/298284.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. Consumers are encouraged to check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, and can submit a complaint by visiting dfpi.ca.gov/submit-a-complaint or calling 1-866-275-2677.