Denver Nonprofit Partners with Local Bars to Prevent Sexual Violence in Denver

The Blue Bench hosts the third annual Change on Tap campaign to change the conversation around alcohol and sexual violence.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research shows that 50 to 77% of sexual assaults involve alcohol. The Blue Bench, Metro-Denver's only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and survivor support center, is calling upon Denver to change this reality and join its third annual "Change on Tap" campaign this October. "Change on Tap" is designed to bring communities together and empower one another to create positive change and challenge societal norms.

Established in 1983, The Blue Bench has been committed to raising awareness about sexual assault, promoting prevention education, and supporting survivors. The Blue Bench has served over 450,000 community members within its 40 years, but much is still left to be done.

This October, The Blue Bench is partnering with Denver-based alcohol-serving establishments to train and educate staff to recognize and respond to incidents of sexual harassment and assault. Providing bar staff with the resources to intervene and create safer spaces allows us to stop sexual violence before it even happens. Participating bars will also offer select “give back” specials for patrons to choose from that directly support The Blue Bench.

“Everyone deserves to have a fun night out without having to worry about sexual violence. It’s become the new normal to have to protect your drink, use the buddy system, carry pepper spray, the list goes on. Instead of teaching individuals how to protect themselves, we need to change the conversation. It’s our goal as an organization to train as many bars as possible to prevent sexual violence and create a safer Denver for everyone,” said Kaylyn Fern, Director of Philanthropy at The Blue Bench.

On Friday, October 20th, one of the largest certified Safe Bars in Denver, Mile High Spirits, will host a Last Call After Party to commemorate the month-long campaign and raise funds for The Blue Bench. Attendees can enjoy a silent auction, private spirits tasting, survivor story, drag show performance by local activist Camila Spanic, and more. “Mile High Spirits has worked with The Blue Bench in the past to raise money for sexual assault awareness and prevention. This is an issue that is prevalent in our community, and we applaud The Blue Bench for raising awareness and providing education to work to improve the community,” _Mile High Spirits Team

"We believe that change starts with conversations and actions," said Megan Carvajal, Executive Director at The Blue Bench. "Through Change on Tap, we aim to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels empowered to be a part of the solution. By shifting the discourse around sexual violence and alcohol, we can build a stronger, more educated community."

The Blue Bench invites everyone to join in this impactful movement. Together, we can make a difference and create a community where safety, respect, and understanding are paramount.

For more information on becoming a certified Safe Bar or attending the event, please visit the Change on Tap website. See a list of our certified Safe Bars in Denver here.

About The Blue Bench:

Founded in 1983, The Blue Bench (formerly RAAP) is a Denver-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Through their support programs, prevention initiatives, and community education, The Blue Bench serves as a catalyst for social change, providing hope, healing, and advocacy for over 450,000 survivors, loved ones and community members affected by sexual violence. For more information, please visit www.thebluebench.org.

