AREAL.ai Executives to Exhibit at ALTA ONE 2023

A range of powerful solutions for title companies will be on display.

We are empowering the industry to know that every document they receive is what they expect and then to process it efficiently and accurately.” — Argun Kilic, CEO and co-founder, AREAL.ai

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the leading no-code automation platform for mortgage and title workflows, will demonstrate its transformative solutions at the upcoming ALTA ONE 2023 Annual Convention in Colorado Springs, Colorado, October 10-13, 2023. Conference attendees can visit AREAL.ai's booth to meet Head of Sales Bill Hajjar and Product Manager Noah Cosentino and learn how intelligent automation can drive efficiency, improve customer experiences, and uncover new revenue opportunities for title companies.

"ALTA’s theme for this year’s annual show is to protect, and it’s never been more important for the title industry,” said CEO Argun Kilic. "I’m very excited to be attending this important show and discussing our AI-powered solutions with title company owners. We are empowering the industry to know that every document they receive is what they expect and then to process it efficiently and accurately.”

ALTA ONE is the most important event for the title insurance industry. Each year, it unites all ALTA members in one place to get inspired, gain knowledge and work together to protect the property rights of homebuyers. ALTA ONE features stimulating speakers, dynamic networking opportunities and a forum for keeping up with best practices and regulation changes. This year, expect to see some James Bond/Mission: Impossible style fun thrown into the agenda.

ALTA expects to deliver insights on current regulations and pilot programs affecting the title industry, real estate wire fraud and other schemes, the economy and employee retention challenges. We agree with the sentiment expressed on the conference website: attending ALTA ONE in Colorado Springs, CO, and collaborating with more than 1,000 other title ‘secret’ agents will leave you feeling supported and secure as we navigate these challenges.”

"There is a reason Areal.ai has received ALTA’s endorsement for the solutions we offer the title industry,” said Head of Sales Bill Hajjar. "Our software has processed millions of pages and proved its value over and over again. Our new offerings will add even more value to the industry. I can’t wait to show them to attendees of this show.”

To schedule a meeting at the show, visit the company online.

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. Find out more on the company’s website, https://www.areal.ai/.