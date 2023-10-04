Attorney General Reyes Joins Letter Opposing Biden Administration’s Radical Environmental Scheme for Development Projects

October 4, 2023

Last week, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of 24 states in a letter opposing a proposed Biden Administration rule that will illegally mandate social, environmental, and race-based regulations for infrastructure projects and stop development in its tracks.

The Biden Administration’s woke environmental scheme is part of its larger radical climate change plan. With the new rule in effect, Americans will pay more for energy; face delays for projects such as new housing, power plants, roads, and bridges; and even have to cancel projects due to significant price hikes and delays.

This Biden Administration rule not only eliminates the common-sense Trump-era reforms that made development easier, but it goes even further than before. The proposed rule forces expensive red-tape regulations on project developers and sets an illegal double standard. With this law in effect, projects that align with the Biden Administration’s radical climate change agenda will be favored, while projects that use traditional energy sources will face stricter regulations.

A coalition of 17 governors also opposed the rule.

The proposed rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act and federal law, requiring significant legislation pass through Congress rather than unelected bureaucrats.

Iowa led the letter, joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.