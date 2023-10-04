Taking Flight into the Future - The Smart Airport Market Size Projected to Reach $6.46 Billion by 2030

Smart Airport Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart airport market generated $2.15 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure safety at airports and surge in air passenger traffic across the world have boosted the growth of the global smart airport market. However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in customer satisfaction and adoption of reliable cloud applications are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 Cisco Systems Inc., Ascent Technology, Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., International Business Machine Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SITA, and Thales Group.

Based on system, the data storage segment is expected to portray the size highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. However, the communication and network systems segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market.

On the basis of end user, the implementation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. However, the upgrade and services segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the smart airport market.

The global smart airport market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗

✅ The COVID impact on the smart airport market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of the 2021.

✅ The COVID-19 outbreak forced the governments to impose strict lockdown measures that resulted in flight cancellations and ban on e-commerce services, which led to massive decline in commercial aviation and logistics activities across the world.

✅ Moreover, the lockdowns disrupted the supply-chain as several manufacturing facilities across the globe had to partially or fully shut down their operations.

✅ The adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in huge supply-demand issues and resulted in long delays in the activities of smart airport operations globally.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

➤By system, the data storage segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

➤On the basis of end user, the implementation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

➤Depending on location, the landside segment is projected to lead the global smart airport market.

➤Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

