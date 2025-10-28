WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 23.1% CAGR | Connected Device Analytics Market Reach USD 378.2 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global connected device analytics market was valued at USD 48.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 378.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 300 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13001 Driving FactorsIncrease in focus on remote monitoring in support of work-from-home initiatives and an increase in penetration of the internet and IoT devices boosts the growth of the global connected device analytics market. In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology positively impacts growth of the connected device analytics market. However, lack of a skilled workforce and increase in security concerns hampers the connected device analytics market growth. On the contrary, increase in real-time analytics emerging as a key vital IoT initiative is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the connected device analytics market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe connected device analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, it is segmented into security and emergency management, sales and customer management, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and asset management, inventory management, energy management, building automation, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, transport and logistics, energy and utilities, retail and E-commerce, BFSI, health and life science, government and defense, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players that operate in the connected device analytics industry market are Adobe, Cisco Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Google LLC, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Connected device analytics industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13001 By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the LAMEA region would display the fastest CAGR of 25.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Asia-Pacific, and Europe.By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, the government and defense segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 26.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in transport & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, health & life science, and others. By component, the solution segment contributed to nearly fourth-fifths of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The service segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 26.8% throughout the forecast period.By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. However, the SMEs segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 25.6% throughout the forecast period.By deployment model, the on-premise segment garnered around three-fifths of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is anticipated to dominate by 2031. However, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period.By application, the sales and customer management segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly one-fifth of the global connected device analytics market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. On the other hand, the building automation segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 27.0% throughout the forecast period. Also, the security and emergency management, remote monitoring, predictive Maintenace and asset management, inventory management, energy management, and others segments are discussed in the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (264 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-device-analytics-market/purchase-options KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY● By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest connected device analytics market share in 2021.● Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.● Depending on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 