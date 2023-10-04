Bill to Rename Part of Lehigh Street After the Late Chief Christopher Kiskeravage Approved by Senate

Harrisburg, PA − October 4, 2023 – Senate Bill 621, which would rename part of Lehigh Street in front of the Allentown Fire Training Academy after their late Chief Christopher Kiskeravage, was approved by the Senate today, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced.

“Chief Kiskeravage was an invaluable member of our community, who made countless sacrifices to protect our residents,” said Miller. “His passion for fire safety and teaching made him a great asset not only to our region, but across the globe.”

Kiskeravage was a member of the Allentown Fire Department for 23 years before his retirement in 2019. After his retirement, he served as the first-ever South Whitehall Township fire commissioner. He died after a three-year battle with cancer earlier this year.

“It’s a privilege to honor Kiskeravage this way,” added Miller. “He was a key component of the implementation of the Allentown Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and spent so much of his life teaching emergency medical technicians from around the world on topics related to fire suppression and safety. His legacy will live on.”

The new Allentown Fire Academy was dedicated to Kiskeravage in August.

The bill has now been sent to the House of Representatives for passage.

