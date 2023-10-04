Post Session Report :: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SB 621, PN 1149 (Comitta) – Makes several designations to bridges and roads throughout the Commonwealth. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 473, PN 1152 (Boscola) – Amends Title 74 (Transportation) to intercept State lottery winnings in excess of $2,500 and State income tax refunds for unpaid tolls at the Turnpike Commission. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 799, PN 1150 (Rothman) – Amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to permit counties to dedicate supplemental bridge allocations to municipalities for maintaining bridges. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 804, PN 1305 (Burns) – Amends Act 287 of 1982 (Military Personnel – Residency Status for Students) to guarantee in[1]state tuition rates in Pennsylvania for dependents of members of the military, veterans, and civilian defense employees in cases where the family relocates between the time the student accepts admission and the first semester begins. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 824, PN 1151 (Pennycuick & Dillon) – This bill amends the “Breach of Personal Information Notification Act” to allow for access to free credit reports and credit monitoring services in the event of a data breach. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.