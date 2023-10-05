Memorial by Artist Gordon Huether Honoring Fallen San Jose Peace Officers Unveiled by Mayor, City Officials, Police
“End of Watch” memorial by Gordon Huether was unveiled at San Jose police administration offices.
It was important that this artwork provide an accessible and welcoming space where police officers and personnel, family members, and the community can honor the sacrifice made by fallen officers.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A long-awaited memorial for fallen officers of the San Jose Police Department was unveiled today, Oct. 4, 2023, in ceremonies led by Mayor Matt Mahan, Chief of Police Anthony Mata and a host of local officials, police colleagues and community members. Designed by Napa, CA-based artist Gordon Huether, “End of Watch” is an 8-foot-tall sculpture of dichroic glass and steel intended to express the department’s mission of protection, peace, enforcement and community. Located outside the City’s Police Administration Building at 201 W. Mission St., the memorial features an etched image of the San Jose police badge in dichroic glass mounted in a steel frame on a concrete plinth. The artwork includes individual plaques to recognize each officer around the base of the memorial, with space for adding future tributes.
Artist Gordon Huether
“It was important that this artwork provide an accessible and welcoming space where police officers and police personnel, family members, and the community can honor the sacrifice made by fallen officers,” said Huether. “The ‘End of Watch’ is also a reminder of the ever-present risks associated with law enforcement and is a place for honoring them, and for memorializing our collective appreciation, sympathy and grief if other deaths occur in the future.” (see "End of Watch" Project Page here)
Along with remarks from Mayor Mahan, Chief Mata and others, the event included laying of flowers of commemoration, an honor guard with reading of each fallen officer’s name, and bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace.”
