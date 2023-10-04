True West Films’ first scripted comedy "THE DROP" Wins Best Toronto Web Series at T.O. Webfest

Winner of the Best Toronto Web Series "THE DROP" serves up a biting satire on modern day consumerism and features stars Dani Pagliarello (Zara) and Aisha Evelyna (Polly). "THE DROP" sheds light on the expanding wealth gap faced by Gen Z urban women living in Toronto. Toronto sets the backdrop for "THE DROP" Toronto's Best Web Series (T.O. Webfest 2023) featuring stars Dani Pagliarello (left) and Aisha Evelyna (right).

An edgy new comedy for modern times...

We’re so jazzed that THE DROP has screened internationally and garnered so many nominations. There was a lot of pressure to set it in another city—but THE DROP is a love letter to the city of Toronto.” — Dani Pagliarello

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "THE DROP", a biting satire on modern-day consumerism, has been named the Best Toronto Web Series at the recent T.O. Web Fest. The web series sheds light on the expanding wealth gap faced by Gen Z urban women living in Toronto and follows the lives of two up-and-coming line-waiters who make a living by waiting in line for affluent clients. "THE DROP" is created by and stars actor/filmmakers Dani Pagliarello (The Handmaid’s Tale, Luckiest Girl Alive) and Aisha Evelyna (Slo Pitch, Rabbit Hole), and is produced by Elizabeth Yake of True West Films (It’s All Gone Pete Tong).

Pagliarello and Evelyna are thrilled to win the timely award, "We’re so jazzed that "THE DROP" has screened internationally and garnered so many nominations but winning this award hits different. There was a lot of pressure to set it in another city—but "THE DROP" is a love letter to the city of Toronto, and it was important to represent our coming-of-age hustle authentically. We’re proud that we stuck to what we know best—dodging raccoons and reppin' our city. Drake, we hope we’ve made you proud!"

Described as an edgy new comedy for modern times, "THE DROP" speaks to the crossroads facing many Millennials and Gen-Z who are finding power in their own way. Combining social commentary, satire, and quirky pop culture, with a unique structure and high-quality production, "THE DROP" is a must-see series to watch.

Created, written, and directed by Pagliarello and Evelyna, who also serve as producers of the series, "THE DROP" is produced by Elizabeth Yake of True West Films, with Executive Producer Liz Whitmere. Jordan Canning (Schitt’s Creek, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock) served as the director for Episode 1. The series features Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch), Nicole Power (Kim’s Convenience), Mark Little (Gary and his Demons), and Mishka Thébaud (Super Pumped).

Since its World Premiere, in official competition for web series, at the Hollyshorts Film Festival in Los Angeles, "THE DROP" has been programmed with some of the top festivals in the world devoted to short form series such as the following:

THE DROP 2023 Awards & Nominations to date:

Best Toronto Web Series (Winner) – T.O. Webfest, Toronto ON

Best Production Design (Nominee) – T.O. Webfest, Toronto ON

Best Web Series Award of Recognition – IndieFest Film Awards, Dan Diego CA

Ensemble Cast Award of Recognition – IndieFest Film Awards, San Diego CA

Leading Actress Dani Pagliarello Award of Recognition – IndieFest Film Awards, Dan Diego CA

Outstanding Sketch Comedy Series (Nominee) – New Jersey WebFest, Montclair NJ

Women Empowerment Award (Nominee) – Apulia WebFest, Italy

Pending Nominations & Screenings:

Best Satire Series (Nominee) – Minnesota WebFest, Duluth MN

Sydney Web Fest, (In Competition), Sydney Australia

Lima Web Fest, (In Competition), Lima Peru

NZ WebFest, (In Competition), Auckland New Zealand

Bilbao SeriesLand Web Fest Festival, (In Competition), Bilbao Spain

"THE DROP" went to camera with the financial support of Ontario Creates, the Independent Production Fund, CPTC, True West Films and Narcity Media Group.

About Dani Pagliarello: An actor, director, and series creator, Dani Pagliarello graduated from York University’s Acting Conservatory and has performed in a number of television series and feature films, (The Handmaid’s Tale and Luckiest Girl Alive). She has written, directed, produced, starred in three comedy series: (Food n’ Money, Shitty Roommate, and "THE DROP"). An alum of Women in the Director’s Chair (WIDC), Dani is currently developing her comedy series (Trauma Bonding) funded by the Ontario Creates, Canada Media Fund, and the Independent Production Fund. Dani’s showrunning is reflective of the work she loves to see on screen - women directing high-quality comedy.

About Aisha Evelyna: An actor, writer, and director passionate about bringing stories of the underrepresented to the forefront of our social consciousness, Aisha Evelyna’s recent film and TV appearances include (Rabbit Hole and Slo Pitch). Co-creator of THE DROP, Aisha is also developing the limited series (Sally) with Warner Brothers Canada as an alum of the 2022 Canadian Academy’s Writers Program. Her debut feature drama (Seahorse) is a 2022 Telefilm Talent to Watch Fund recipient and a 2021 Whistler Film Festival Screenwriters Lab participant, and the short film she directed (ALEX) is a Vimeo Staff Pick that premiered at HollyShorts and was an Official Selection at the Austin Film Festival.

About True West Films: Established in 2002 by Producer Elizabeth Yake on the west coast of Canada and now based in Ontario. Yake’s films have been nominated for 19 Canadian Screen Awards, with all of her dramatic features and shorts premiering at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival. TWF develops film and TV projects, structures financing for treaty co-productions and is actively developing a slate of comedy series for the North American Market.

Media Assets

View the Series Trailer or all four Episodes of "THE DROP"

"THE DROP" is a must watch, edgy new scripted comedy starring Dani Pagliarello and Aisha Evelyna, and winner of the Best Toronto Web Series 2023 (T.O. Webfest).