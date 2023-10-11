AdvanceNet Labs Launches WorkReady Academy, Revolutionizing Workforce Development

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvanceNet Labs (www.advancenetlabs.org) is thrilled to announce the launch of a new program that leverages content from the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation’s (http://www.csodfoundation.org) WorkforceReady (www.workforceready.org) program. This new program paves the way for revolutionary growth in innovative learning solutions designed to benefit those most in need.

WorkforceReady is a premier suite of workforce development tools focused on cultivating employable skills and improving job readiness. The platform combines advanced technology and instructional design to offer an immersive learning experience that adapts to the individual learner's needs. It's a powerful tool in addressing the skill gaps that hinder employment and economic progress.

This new program considerably expands AdvanceNet's innovative Adult Education and Workforce Empowerment portfolio. As a part of this launch, AdvanceNet will be naming this new program WorkReady Academy, complementing existing assets like AdvanceNet's WorkReady Mobile®. WorkReady Mobile is an innovative mobile app and student retention program already impacting over 100,000 learners across the country.

Keith R. Thode, AdvanceNet's CEO and Chief Scientist, shared: "With thought leadership and technology, The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation has shown their dedication to making the world a better place through their world-class solutions and people. We're proud to have the opportunity to leverage this content from our partnership with The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation in the critical area of workforce development. We are taking on the implementation and support to make workforce innovations even more impactful in the world."

About AdvanceNet Labs

AdvanceNet Labs (www.advancenetlabs.org) is a social enterprise focused on leveraging advanced technology and thought leadership to address some of the world's most pressing issues. Operating at the intersection of technological innovation and social impact, AdvanceNet seeks to create innovative solutions that empower individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide. By collaborating with industry leaders and pioneering technology solutions, AdvanceNet Labs drives change through actionable insights and scalable solutions.

About the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation

The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation (www.csodfoundation.org) transforms the way people help people. Powered by technology from Cornerstone, a leading learning and talent experience solution provider, the Foundation helps nonprofit organizations around the world better develop, engage and empower their employees, volunteers and the people they serve through its free online learning programs — www.disasterready.org and www.nonprofitready.org.

About WorkReady Academy

WorkReady Academy (www.workreadyacademy.org ), will be a powerful, flexible suite of workforce development tools that focus on creating job-ready skills and improving employability. Through personalized learning pathways, WorkReady Academy will provide an accessible, engaging, and effective approach to closing the skill gap in the labor market.

