Senate Bill 577 Printer's Number 1156

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - An Act amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act, further providing for definitions, for improper classification of employees and for criminal penalties; providing for private right of action; and further providing for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action prohibited, for availability of information and for funding.

