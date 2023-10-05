Farm pin-ups release their smash hit calendar for the coming year

Cover of the new Irish Farmer Calendar

A calendar of topless farmers from the island of Ireland is causing quite a stir

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praised by Gary Lineker on BBC’s ‘Have I Got News For You’ for its quirky humour, a calendar of topless farmers from the island of Ireland is causing quite a stir. The hit sensation which marries both humour and sex appeal has just been unveiled for the coming year.

Back by popular demand, the calendar has always been a quirky head-turner, previously beating One Direction and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts, not to mention Cliff Richard and Daniel O’Donnell and achieving international recognition with ‘Irish Farmers’ the book, published by major US publisher St. Martins McMillan.

Calendar pics include a farmer taking a bath in his field with onlooking horses; a farmer reading the book of ‘sex instructions for farmers’; a farmer helping a chicken cross the road; a farmer posing proudly beside his orange Lambourghini pulling a hay trailer; and a farmer whose bed has been overtaken by a fluffle of bunnies.

A worldwide success, the calendar has received orders from the US, Australia, UK, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong, South Africa, to name but a few, with an international audience hungry to see the charms of Ireland’s farms.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says that 2023 was to be the final edition of the calendar, but the fans cried out for more and as a result the ‘Fan Favourites’ edition was born. “This year the calendar is a special edition of Fan Favourites featuring images from the last 13 years shot in 6 locations across the island of Ireland and features the work of 4 talented photographers. So far, this has gone down a treat with fans and we see new orders coming in every day from all over the world. It is great to see the calendar still has universal appeal in its 13th year”.

The calendar is now LIVE on www.farmercalendar.com for €12.99

Photography by Ian Shipley, Frances Marshall, David Kenna and Jan Golden