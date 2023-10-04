Smarty Launches Enhanced US Property Data with 350+ Attributes, Empowering Better Business Decisions

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarty, the address data intelligence leader, announces today the launch of its US Property Data product with more than 350 property data points. Smarty's US Property Data and Address Enrichment API includes financial, structural, and locational data to enhance business risk analysis and inform strategic investments.

Companies can use US Property Data to make precise risk assessments, customize their services based on location-specific details, and refine their overall business strategies for improved efficiency and effectiveness. Key features of Smarty's Property Data Release include:

Over 150 structural data attributes

More than 130 current and historical financial data attributes

Over 60 locational and geographic data attributes

"Accurate property data play a crucial role in various industries, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and enhance their operations," said Berk Charlton, Chief Product Officer at Smarty. "Our US Property Data is a cloud-native solution that provides businesses access to an extensive dataset of property information."

Smarty has designed US Property Data to deliver industry-leading speed and compatibility with cloud-based systems, catering to many industries, including insurance carriers, mortgage lenders, and retailers. To further enhance precision, US Property Data strategically integrates with Smarty's Rooftop Geocoding solution.

Addressing the challenge of maintaining data consistency and integrity within the address data intelligence sector, Smarty's US Property Data utilizes a persistent unique identifier called SmartyKey™. This innovative feature effectively mitigates data discrepancies by assigning a distinct SmartyKey™ to each address in the United States. SmartyKey™ empowers consumers with the information needed to recognize address aliases, former street names, and other updates, thereby ensuring the unparalleled accuracy of Smarty's US Property Data.

"The release of US Property Data makes Smarty a one-stop-shop for business address data intelligence," said Jonathan Oliver, Founder and CEO of Smarty. "We've embedded Smarty's US Property Data with SmartyKey, a persistent unique identifier that empowers businesses to have the most accurate and consistent data possible."

For more information, visit Smarty.com.

About Smarty™

Smarty is a leading innovator in address validation and geocoding solutions, revolutionizing how businesses and organizations handle location data. With a commitment to accuracy, efficiency, and reliability, Smarty's cloud-based API services empower companies to cleanse, standardize, and enhance address information, ensuring seamless customer communication and optimizing logistical operations. Trusted by diverse industries, Smarty simplifies the complexities of location data management, facilitating smarter decisions and superior customer experiences.