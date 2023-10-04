Esri Awards Locana with the ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty Designation

Locana Now Certified to Implement the Esri Geospatial Cloud and is One of Only 16 Companies to Receive This Designation

DENVER (Oct. 4, 2023)—Locana, an international leader in spatial technology, received Esri’s ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty, which designates Locana as an expert in deploying and managing ArcGIS in cloud environments such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. With this designation, Locana becomes one of a very select group of Esri partners with verified capabilities in providing ArcGIS customers with related services for cloud-based architecture, cloud-hosted deployments, and managed services.

“We are thrilled to receive this designation because it reflects our dedication and expertise deploying ArcGIS infrastructure in the cloud,” said Locana CEO Jeff Haight. “Enterprise organizations want to leverage ArcGIS in the cloud. By hosting in cloud and having their platform architecture and ArcGIS capabilities designed by Locana’s cloud GIS experts, our customers can focus on their businesses and what they do best. And they can lower costs and reduce IT complexity in the process.”

To attain this specialty, Esri assessed Locana’s proficiency in the following areas of ArcGIS cloud services: cloud deployments, system architecture and design, migrations, and managed services. Locana’s services include cloud-based system architecture design, provisioning, installation and configuration, as well as continued consulting services for GIS infrastructure maintenance, modernization and support. These services have helped organizations across industries, including utilities, energy, government, healthcare, city planning, real estate and emergency services.

Locana supports its customers with on-premises to cloud enterprise GIS migrations. The company has provided cloud implementation, migration and deployment services for the past six years. Locana’s extensive experience building cloud-based solutions helps customers modernize their enterprise GIS platforms by implementing flexible solutions positioned to adopt future technology. With Locana’s services, customers enhance performance, transform their IT environments, and deliver business and customer value.

An Esri Platinum partner, Locana maintains several specialty designations, including Esri’s ArcGIS Online, the Utility Network, Federal Small Business, and the State and Local Government. In addition, Locana is an Esri Partner Advisory Council (PAC) member and has received the Esri Award for “Utility Network – First Partner to Implement at a Gas Utility.”

About Locana

Locana, a location and mapping technology company, provides software products and services that solve the world’s most pressing business, climate, and social challenges. With decades of experience, Locana is a global leader in both enterprise geospatial solutions and innovative applications using proprietary and open-source mapping technologies. By taking a location-first approach to problem solving, Locana builds, implements, and connects solutions for public and private clients, in a wide range of domains including: utilities, land and facility management, critical infrastructure, defense, conservation, international development, and technology, among others. With headquarters in Denver, Colo., the company also has major offices in Seattle and London. For further information, visit: www.locana.co or https://www.linkedin.com/company/locana-co/.