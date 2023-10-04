Governor Healey Nominates Adam L. Sisitsky and Tracy E. Duncan to Superior Court  

Boston — Governor Maura T. Healey today nominated Boston-based attorney Adam L. Sisitsky and Springfield-based attorney Tracy E. Duncan as Associate Justices of the Massachusetts Superior Court. The nominees will now be considered by the Governor’s Council for confirmation.

“I’m proud to nominate two experienced attorneys to the Superior Court. Adam Sisitsky and Tracy Duncan share our commitment to making Massachusetts stronger by upholding justice, equity and the rule of law,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We thank the Governor’s Council in advance for their diligent consideration of these two nominations.”

“Tracy and Adam stand out not only for their distinguished legal careers, but also their involvement in their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We are confident that they would both be effective Superior Court judges, and we are proud to submit their names for consideration by the Governor’s Council.”

The Superior Court, the trial court of general jurisdiction for Massachusetts, is committed to delivering high quality justice in a timely and fair manner in accordance with the rule of law. The Court's 82 justices sit in 20 courthouses in all 14 counties. The Superior Court has original jurisdiction in civil actions over $25,000 and in matters where equitable relief is sought. It also has original jurisdiction in actions including labor disputes where injunctive relief is sought, exclusive authority to convene medical malpractice tribunals, appellate jurisdiction over certain administrative proceedings, and may hold sittings for naturalization in any city or town. The Superior Court also has exclusive original jurisdiction of first-degree murder cases and original jurisdiction of all other crimes.

Adam L. Sisitsky

Adam is a deeply experienced litigator and trial lawyer practicing at Mintz, a top national law firm recognized as a litigation powerhouse. He began his legal career in 1997 at Mintz and currently serves as Co-chair of the firm’s Securities Litigation practice. Adam has led complex litigation defense strategies, managed internal investigations, and responded to government enforcement actions across various sectors, including life sciences, health care, and financial services. His experience in these highly regulated industries and his numerous achievements have earned him recognition by Benchmark Litigation, Lawdragon, Boston Magazine, among other accolades. He has been actively involved in initiatives that support pro bono legal services work and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal sector. Adam has a B.A. from American University, a M.A. in Public Administration from Framingham State College, and a J.D. from New England School of Law. He is currently a Board Member and Secretary of the Independent Jewish Community, Inc. and actively involved in Framingham youth sports. He was previously Chair of the Joint Bar Committee on Judicial Appointments, Chair of the Framingham Board of Health, a Corporate Member of Greater Boston Legal Services, and a Board Member of the Target Cancer Foundation. He lives in Framingham.

Tracy E. Duncan

Duncan is a Springfield-based attorney who has led her own practice for more than 30 years. Her areas of practice include Criminal Defense, Juvenile Delinquency, and Landlord Tenant. Her practice is focused on the Hampden County Superior Court and U.S. District Court located in Springfield, Mass. She is the recipient of the Hampden County Lawyers for Justice Inc. 2023 Distinguished Bar Advocate award. She has a B.A. from Lake Forest College and a J.D. from Western New England University School of Law. She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Springfield Chapter of Links, Incorporated, and Springfield Chapter of the Girl Friends. If confirmed, Duncan would be the second person of color to serve on the Superior Court in Western Massachusetts in state history.

