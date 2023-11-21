GoTennis! Launches in Metro Atlanta to Serve Tennis and Racquet Sports Communities
GoTennis! is an online community for aggregated information and events for coaches and players in metro Atlanta.
It’s a dream come true to create a platform that actually helps tennis players and coaches. It’s a great source of information. There are deals, resources, stories, and the calendar is a game changer.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoTennis! is an online platform for aggregated information and events for coaches and players serving the Atlanta tennis community. ALTA, USTA, T2 schedules, events, drills, and more, are now in one place.
— Geovanna Boyce, co-founder of GoTennis!
GoTennis! is a single source of access to tennis related content, products, and services initially targeted to the metro Atlanta social tennis market. With a mission to provide information, pricing, and strong customer service, GoTennis! is a one-stop-shop for all things tennis in Atlanta.
GoTennis! provides a unique aggregated calendar of all relevant events and league dates, allowing users to easily find and join events. The platform also allows users to read Atlanta specific Stories, stay updated on professional tennis, and provides a tennis product marketplace for tennis related equipment and services. GoTennis! has also partnered with some strong tennis forces in metro Atlanta, including T2 Tennis Atlanta, ReserveMyCourt, and TennisForChildren. Launching a first-of-its-kind Flex League for high school players in partnership with T2 Tennis, GoTennis! Atlanta has now started a league helping high school players better prepare for their high school tennis season. Players will get more practice matches with less stress while high school coaches get match data on players who may not already have a UTR or USTA rating or ranking.
“We’re excited to launch GoTennis! in metro Atlanta,” said CoFounder, Bobby Schindler. “GoTennis! will be the first platform to provide a comprehensive view of the tennis community in one place. We’re confident that our platform will help to grow the racquet sports community in metro Atlanta and beyond. Our mission is to make it easier for everyone to access the best possible information, pricing, and customer service in the tennis world."
The online calendar boasts a long term plan to compile Atlanta tennis leagues, local tennis tournaments, tennis events in Atlanta, as well as tennis drills and training options. Soon to share a complete list of academies, tennis services and coaching, a list of certified tennis coaches in Atlanta, and a tennis players forum where members can receive tennis news and updates and buy tennis equipment online, GoTennis! is a one stop shop for everything tennis in metro Atlanta.
GoTennis! is now available online, and users can sign up for free to access the platform. There is also a Premium Membership where users can access deeper discounts, extra content from the Atlanta Tennis Podcast, discounted and free access to in person events, select Lacoste and Technifibre discounts, 20% off reGeovinate.com Online Personal Training, exclusive tennis deals at Chateau Elan and other Cliff Drysdale / Peter Burwash International properties, and more.
For more information, please visit letsgotennis.com.
