Get in the Game Sports Career Conference will be streamed for those who cannot attend

Get in the Game Sports Career Conference Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by SBRnet Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by First and Pen

The Get in The Game sports career conference, set for October 6-8 in Baltimore, MD will be streamed for those students who are not able to attend live.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 140 students from 15 different colleges and universities will converge on Baltimore this weekend for the first-ever Get in the Game conference.

Get In The Game, hosted by First and Pen and SBRnet, was created to educate HBCU students and students of color about the sports business industry and the career pathways within it. The three-day event takes place Oct. 6th - 8th, 2023 live from the Sheraton Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD. For an event schedule, visit: https://getinthegameconference.net/GITG/agenda.aspx

Opening Day sessions will feature an exploration of the sports business from a variety of angles, including presentations by executives from Under Armour and Clarks. There will also be an all-star panel on How to Land Your First Job in sports featuring:

• Mallory Zikeli, talent acquisition manager University Relations at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

• Trina Brown, District and HR Business Partner Sodexo Live!

• Chelsea Grant, DEI Manager at BSE Global.

• Michael O'Neil, Chief Human Resources Officer, Major League Baseball Player's Assoc, Inc.

Saturday’s lunch session will feature appearances by four of the five commissioners of HBCU athletic conferences, discussing the state of HBCU athletics and the careers available in that field. CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker, MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills, IAC Commissioner Dr. Anthony Holloman and GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes will sit on a panel moderated by Yussuf Khan, founder of First and Pen.

For those unable to attend, the conference portion of the event on both Saturday and Sunday will be live-streamed on First and Pen for $19. 99 and is available at the link below.

https://watch.firstandpen.com/

The live stream is presented by Showtime Sports and Powered by Panda Interactive.