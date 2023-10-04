47% of the Top 100 Websites Have Blocked ChatGPT Browse With Bing, According To A New Study By Originality.AI.
Originality.AI, the most accurate AI content detector in the world ran a data analysis and found that:
1. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN NOT browse include:
Facebook.com
Google.com
Instagram.com
Pinterest.com
Amazon.com
Linkedin.com
Twitter.com
2. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN browse include:
YouTube
Wikipedia
TikTok
There are 3 reasons ChatGPT can not access a website:
a) Websites Blocking ChatGPT Browse with Bing Using Robots.txt: On Aug 7 OpenAI provided documentation on how to block GPTBot. Since then 26% of the top 1000 websites have blocked GPTBot, among other AI bots.
b) Browsing Restriction Placed on ChatGPT by OpenAI: OpenAI has seemingly placed browsing restrictions on a large number of sites. ChatGPT communicates several different reasons for the self-imposed restriction.
c) Temporary Error Browsing Site: There seemed to be some sites that were inconsistently unable to be browsed by ChatGPT. This could very likely be the result of Browse with Bing being a new feature and kinks still needing to be worked out.
Complete Study: https://originality.ai/blog/what-websites-can-chatgpt-browse-with-bing
