Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,365 in the last 365 days.

47% of the Top 100 Websites Have Blocked ChatGPT Browse With Bing, According To A New Study By Originality.AI.

26% of the top 1000 websites have blocked GPTBot among other AI bots.

OpenAI has re-launched ChatGPT Browse with Bing. In Originality.AI’s new Study, they looked at which websites ChatGPT Browse with Bing can and cannot browse.

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 47% of the Top 100 Websites have blocked ChatGPT Browse with Bing, according to a new study by Originality.AI.

Originality.AI, the most accurate AI content detector in the world ran a data analysis and found that:

1. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN NOT browse include:

Facebook.com
Google.com
Instagram.com
Pinterest.com
Amazon.com
Linkedin.com
Twitter.com

2. The most popular websites that ChatGPT Browse with Bing CAN browse include:

YouTube
Wikipedia
TikTok
Reddit


There are 3 reasons ChatGPT can not access a website:

a) Websites Blocking ChatGPT Browse with Bing Using Robots.txt: On Aug 7 OpenAI provided documentation on how to block GPTBot. Since then 26% of the top 1000 websites have blocked GPTBot, among other AI bots.

b) Browsing Restriction Placed on ChatGPT by OpenAI: OpenAI has seemingly placed browsing restrictions on a large number of sites. ChatGPT communicates several different reasons for the self-imposed restriction.

c) Temporary Error Browsing Site: There seemed to be some sites that were inconsistently unable to be browsed by ChatGPT. This could very likely be the result of Browse with Bing being a new feature and kinks still needing to be worked out.

Complete Study: https://originality.ai/blog/what-websites-can-chatgpt-browse-with-bing

Jonathan Gillham
Originality.ai
+1 705-888-8355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

47% of the Top 100 Websites Have Blocked ChatGPT Browse With Bing, According To A New Study By Originality.AI.

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Law, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more