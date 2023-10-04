Submit Release
482d Fighter Wing commander meets with Florida Defense Support Task Force

  • Published
  • By Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano
  • 482d Fighter Wing
HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, Fla. --  

Col. Joshua Padgett, Commander of the 482d Fighter Wing, and other base leadership participated in a two-day meeting with the Florida Defense Support Task Force September 20 and 21, at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida.

The primary purpose of this engagement was to provide a detailed briefing to the state's task force regarding the capabilities of the 482d Fighter Wing and the tenant units on HARB.

The task force is responsible for awarding grants and guiding the future of military operations in the state. Their mission is to preserve, protect, and enhance Florida's military missions and installations.

Col. Padgett's presentation focused on ensuring that the state leaders understood the assets, capabilities and mission of the 482d Fighter Wing, which emphasized the vital role the wing plays in the national and state defense landscape.

The meeting underscored the collaborative efforts and commitment to enhancing the wing's mission readiness, community support and advancing national defense and security in Florida.

