Examining and analyzing the challenges faced by women coordinators in their work

Gender-based violence is increasingly visible in politics and elections. At the same time, the state, part of the society and some media outlets treat violence against women in elections as biased and frivolous. As a result, women involved in politics, in the party, legislative or executive power, and ordinary coordinators are sometimes forced to leave political life. The study aims to analyze the politics and election violence against women and the current challenges.

Sapari, in partnership with the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), prepared a study on – the challenges of female coordinators in elections. The study was carried out with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, within the framework of the project – “Problems of female coordinators of political parties at elections are a feminist issue”.

Sapari, 2023

