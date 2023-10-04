European Peace Foundation (EPF) opens cyber classroom for Ukrainian Armed Forces

In the first days of October, the European Peace Foundation (EPF) opened a cyber classroom for the cyber defence units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The classroom contains 15 workstations and the necessary equipment for cyber defence training and exercises. The classroom was created in addition to the cyber laboratory, which was launched last year to practise adequate and timely response to cyber attacks. In addition, under the European Peace Foundation’s cyber project, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are receiving additional equipment and training to counter cyber threats.

“Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression of Ukraine, the EU has supported Ukrainian public authorities’ cybersecurity and data security needs,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell. “[This room] will boost Ukraine’s cyber defence capacity, and reinforce our comprehensive cooperation on security and defence with Ukraine.”

This classroom was set up by the Estonian Academy of Electronic Governance. Within the last 18 months, the e-Governance Academy (EGA) has procured, set up, installed and configured cybersecurity equipment and security hardware and software for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and conducted related training.

The European Peace Facility (EPF) is an off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions with military and defence implications. The Cyber Defence Component of EPF’s assistance measure for the benefit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been launched in December 2021. Its total cost is €3 million.

Find out more

Press release