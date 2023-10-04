EU4Youth regional initiative to foster youth empowerment and social enterprise launched in Chisinau

On 3 October in Chisinau, Moldova, the EU-funded EU4Youth programme held an event to officially launch the initiative ‘Building Back Better Through Social Entrepreneurship in Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine’.

The project, which runs from August 2023 to July 2025, aims to increase understanding of social entrepreneurship and to equip over 2,100 young people with the necessary skills, as well as create an ecosystem to foster the growth of social enterprises.

The project, implemented by Junior Achievement (JA), the largest youth-serving NGO in Europe, is supported by the European Union, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, and other key stakeholders.

The launch event brought together around 150 participants: international experts, school directors, teachers, partners, donors, central and local public authorities, representatives from the Embassy of Georgia, Lithuania, Ukraine, the EU Delegation in Moldova, JA Europe, USAID, LED, GIZ Moldova, and stakeholders from the entrepreneurial sector.

Panel discussions at the launch event focused on start-up creation and sustainability, the role of entrepreneurial education, and youth potential in social entrepreneurship.“After the pandemic as well as the economic and geopolitical challenges and crises, it is key to rebuild the economies and societies of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine,” said Diana Filip, Deputy CEO and Chief Development Officer at JA Europe. “This can only be done by empowering the youth in these countries to transform their economies with a strong focus on social entrepreneurship.”

Find out more

Press release