Spirion's Marketplace Relaunch Revolutionizes Data Security Posture Management
Accelerating Data Privacy Goals by Elevating Data Lifecycle Management Through Partner Integrations and App ExtensionsTAMPA, FL, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a trailblazer in the realm of data protection, is proud to announce the relaunch of its innovative Spirion Marketplace for Extensions and Partner Integrations. This relaunch is set to redefine the way organizations enhance their Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) implementations, enabling them to seamlessly integrate Spirion into their IT infrastructure for robust security and compliance. The newly revamped Spirion Marketplace serves as a gateway to enhanced data privacy solutions, offering a treasure trove of partner integrations, extensions, and best practices.
Prioritizing Data Privacy, Spirion's Marketplace delivers a robust Sensitive Data Governance framework that empowers its customers to extend the value of their platform and partner solution integration in a unified ecosystem.
At launch, the Spirion Marketplace boasts over 40 solutions, including offerings from esteemed partners such Microsoft Purview, Lepide, Trellix, Cloudrise, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and many more. These solutions fall into two distinct categories:
*Extensions: Spirion's homegrown app connectors, as well as a variety of external solutions that extend the capabilities of Spirion’s platforms
*Integrations: Partner integrations that seamlessly integrate with Spirion, ensuring the platform works harmoniously with a wide array of applications
Stephen Buko, Chief Delivery & Operations Officer at Spirion, expressed the significance of this relaunch: "Spirion is dedicated to providing a single source of truth for sensitive data, enabling customers to maximize ROI from all of their existing security and privacy platforms. Our Marketplace streamlines integration for a unified security stack, safeguarding sensitive data from external threats and insider risks."
As organizations grapple with increasingly complex data privacy challenges, Spirion's revamped Marketplace offers a lifeline. With a single source of sensitive data intelligence that interoperates with a full array of data protection capabilities, businesses can elevate their DSPM, mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, and safeguarding sensitive information.
Partner Integrations
Following are a few examples of the Partner data protection integrations that are available in Spirion’s Marketplace at relaunch:
Microsoft Purview Information Protection (MPIP) — Benefit from MPIP’s labeling methodology and Spirion’s data sources, endpoint discovery, and consistent classification.
Lepide — Spiron shares its sensitive data findings with this Data Access Governance (DAG) solution to help enterprises protect sensitive data by understanding who has access to it
Trellix DLP (formerly McAfee) — Apply Spirion classifications and enforce policies on files that contain sensitive data
Cloudrise — Global security services offering a team of cybersecurity experts to ensure your sensitive data governance success
Palo Alto Networks — Spirion creates persistent, machine-readable metadata that this next-generation firewall can track in its activity logs, providing context awareness and improving your analysis and reporting capabilities
ServiceNow — The integration sends Spirion data discovery and regulatory compliance findings into privacy incident tickets in the ServiceNow ITSM platform.
About Spirion:
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
