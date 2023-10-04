Stoked Oats Releases New Pancake Line

Stoked Oats Logo Tractor

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANANDA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoked Oats (SO) is proud to announce the addition of two gluten-free pancake blends to their line-up of oat-based superfoods. After establishing itself as a prominent player in the oatmeal and granola category, this represents the Company’s long-awaited entry into the baking aisle.

CEO Simon Donato adds that “these blends continue our tradition of being nutrient-dense, delicious, and innovative, being the first to include whole ingredients like apple pieces and black currants. They are also incredibly easy to prepare, by just adding water.”

Stoked Oats is making breakfast dreams come true, without preservatives and with ingredients so natural, even Mother Earth approves – they're the superheroes of oat-based goodness. Stoked Oats is the breakfast solution that everyone should gravitate towards because products are made with everything wanted. All SO products are plant-based, high in protein, gluten-free, non-GMO, contain 0G of refined sugar, have no added preservatives and are made with Grain from Rain™.

"We're filled with anticipation for the release of our latest product," Donato stated. "We're eager for people worldwide to indulge in our pancakes and uncover a wholesome, uncomplicated, and delightful means to kickstart their mornings with Stoked Oats."

About

Stoked Oats was founded in 2011 by two ultramarathoners looking for a healthier breakfast option that would keep them fuelled for all life's adventures. Stoked Oats provide nutrient-dense, high-protein, and low-sugar oat-based superfoods. The oats used are preservative-free, pesticide-free, organic, non-GMO, and grown sustainably with rainwater as a part of the Grain From Rain™ commitment. Stoked Oats offers oatmeal, oatmeal blends, and granola. Stoked Oats is available for purchase through StokedOats.com, Amazon.com, retailers across Canada, and select retailers in the US.