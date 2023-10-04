Outsight announces a Leap Forward in 3D LiDAR Security Integration with Genetec





In an era where the demand for enhanced security solutions is paramount across most industries, the deployment of 3D lidar-based security systems marks a significant advancement for the sector.

From bustling transportation hubs like airports, rail, and bus stations to the intricate networks of smart cities and the expansive public sector, the need for sophisticated, reliable, and integrated security measures has never been more pressing.

Thanks to the initial investment fueled by the self-driving car research efforts, dozens of manufacturers globally have propelled LiDAR technology to a stage where it is now both affordable and efficient, making it available for applications such as security and rivaling traditional 2D technologies such as cameras.

The unique advantages of 3D perception with LiDAR are evident. It offers unparalleled depth, size, and velocity detection, presenting an unmatched level of detail and resolution. This precision drastically reduces false alarms and broadens the spectrum of detectable events.

One of the standout features of LiDAR technology is its adaptability to any lighting condition. Whether it's pitch-black darkness or glaring sunlight, LiDAR remains consistent, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor operations. Furthermore, LiDAR data is natively anonymous, providing an off-the-shelf privacy-compliant solution.

However, the integration of this technology, given the myriad of hardware options and manufacturers, poses a challenge. Each sensor is tailored for specific contexts, and the lack of standardization among manufacturers, coupled with the nuances of 3D perception compared to traditional 2D cameras, can be daunting for both end users and integrators, without the right software.

Enter Outsight. With its cutting-edge software solutions, Outsight simplifies the process, enabling users to effortlessly utilize and integrate LiDAR data from diverse manufacturers. The complexities that once deterred the widespread adoption of this transformative technology are now a thing of the past.

Outsight's unique leadership in the realm of LiDAR technology has garnered numerous accolades, including being named the Edge AI Product of the Year by the Edge AI Vision Alliance, the Spatial Intelligence Global Leader by Frost & Sullivan, the LiDAR Leader by Geoweek, and receiving the CES Best of Innovation Award, among many others.

Working with Genetec on this integration takes this a step further. The Genetec Security Center platform will now seamlessly integrate data processed by Outsight, regardless of the LiDAR device source.

According to Raul Bravo, President Founder of Outsight, “We are immensely proud of this integration with Genetec Security Center. This collaboration not only provides seamless access to the unique technology of 3D perception by LiDAR to most companies in any country but also offers unparalleled freedom to customers, allowing them to select the best hardware and seamlessly combine sensors from various manufacturers. We're honored to be recognized as the right technology partner in LiDAR technology by such a forward-thinking organization.”.

According to David Lenot, Director of Critical Infrastructure Practice: "At Genetec, we believe 3D LiDAR technology is going to be a key enabler for many industries to address security and safety challenges and improve operations efficiency.

The capability of Outsight perception software being compatible with any hardware vendor offers a wide range of possibilities to meet the demand of customers”.

Designed to unify all data, TGenetec Security Center platform empowers users to manage security policies, monitor events, and conduct thorough investigations. Current and prospective users of the Genetec platform can now effortlessly harness the unparalleled value of 3D LiDAR. Moreover, they can easily amalgamate this data with other sources, such as cameras and radar, offering a comprehensive, multi-dimensional security solution.

This collaboration between Outsight and Genetec signifies a new era in the realm of security and safety, as well as a milestone in the history of LiDAR technology adoption, promising users an integrated, efficient, and state-of-the-art experience.

A live demo of a Multi-Vendor LiDAR solution integrated with Genetec will be showcased at the upcoming APS Tradeshow. The event is scheduled to take place from 03-05 October 2023 at Paris Porte de Versailles in Pavillon 5.2. Attendees can experience this groundbreaking integration firsthand at the Outsight's Booth F15.

About Outsight

Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.

Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.

Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.

To learn more: https://www.outsight.ai/

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.



