Kickstarter Creators Raise Hype for Wine Lovers Worldwide with Zoenox, The Powerful & Long-lasting Vacuum Seal Bottle
Zoenox's Simple Push-And-Pull Syringe Mechanism Keeps Wine and Other Beverages Free from Oxidizing.
...it’s affordable, reusable and you don’t need any other tools to work it. It’s definitely far from high-maintenance. Simply pour, push to seal, and enjoy every glass as much as your last!”SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All wine drinkers have once revisited an old favourite just to find out the bottle has gone flat, vinegary or worse still, resembling the taste of rotting leaves. Keeping wine fresh doesn't take much more than keeping oxygen out for as much, and as long as possible.
— Jung Jun Kim, CEO
Unfortunately, regular corks or wine stoppers don’t do the best job of keeping oxygen out.
The Zoenox bottle does 3 things that regular wine bottles can’t. It vacuums air out from the bottle effectively during storage, and even when pouring.
Made of ABS plastic, it’s durable against breakage, and the light slender design makes it great for travelling without compromising on its sealing quality. The bottle packs 600 ml of liquid inside each bottle, which is roughly the liquid volume left after a standard 150 ml serving.
Zoenox not only stores wine but offers versatility in storing Japanese sake, tea, coffee, oils and more.
There isn’t any fancy technology behind the secure vacuum seal, the simple piston mechanism enables a stable and secure system that uses valves to dispense its contents without compromising the seal. The vacuum supports an air-tight seal for up to several days, in upright or flat storage (i.e. wine racks or refrigerators)
“Not only does the Zoenox bottle function incomparably to the expensive gadgets and additives on the market, but it’s affordable, and reusable and you don’t need any other tools to work it. It’s definitely far from high-maintenance. Simply pour, push to seal, and enjoy every glass as much as your last! Zoenox keeps your favourite bottles fresh and flavourful for longer by preventing oxidation. We’re excited to pair Zoenox with the App that allows users to track and manage their wine collections with ease. You’ll know when to best drink which wine, benefit from our food pairing feature and more. Your personal sommelier at the touch of your fingertips!” - Jung Jun Kim, CEO
With 14 days remaining, check out Zoenox on Kickstarter. Choose from 4 metallic finishes, with Early Bird Rewards starting at $89, 25% off retail (MSRP $119). For a limited time, all Early Bird backers will receive a free bottle bag with each Zoenox bottle pledged. For more information and bundle packs, check out their campaign here!
Zoenox by Sealvino
Altos Business Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Other
Zoenox: Keeping Your Wine Vibrant for Longer