Geotab’s 3G and LTE capabilities can improve the efficiency and safety of Jamaica's vehicle fleets after the 2G shutdown
Jamaican vehicle fleets will need to transition to LTE connectivity safely, taking a new step towards modernizing their technological infrastructure.KINGSTON, JAMAICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, telecommunications operators present in Jamaica began to progressively withdraw their 2G networks, what is known as 2G shutdown, to make way for 3G networks. This transition has allowed higher quality, speed, and security connectivity throughout the region. When this occurred, the transportation industry suffered significant connection interruptions, since telematics devices that are connected to the network have a SIM card that stores all vehicle information to the cloud, as well as driving behaviors. This is why all telematics devices incompatible with 3G stopped receiving cellular service. This type of shutdown resulted in losing connection with vehicles and driving data for fleets that had not yet updated their telematics devices.
Fleets with 2G vehicle tracking devices need to migrate to 3G to avoid signal loss or data transfer, which leads companies to look for allies that have the necessary technology to accompany them in this transition. Geotab, a global leader in telematics and connected vehicles in Latin America, is ready alongside our local partner in Jamaica, to support vehicle fleets in the transition from 2G to 3G and LTE.
What does the transition of vehicle fleets from 2G to 3G imply?
Similar to what happened with telephone services, the shutdown of 2G services in the region also extended to telematics and connected vehicles. In this case, companies that have not updated the devices installed in their vehicles may experience service disruptions, resulting in issues such as interruptions and difficulties in fleet management tracking. Geotab has been implementing the necessary changes in the solutions it provides to its customers to minimize disruptions. In other regions this has been made possible by replacing their Geotab GO® devices, which were previously based on 2G, with new devices prepared for the enhanced capabilities offered by 3G.
With a faster network, fleet managers will be able to obtain more immediate information about the performance of each vehicle in near real-time, have a greater capacity to respond in emergency situations, and be able to increase the efficiency and safety of their vehicles.
"With over 23 years of industry experience, Geotab is a key technology partner in the telematics space to help businesses of all sizes in Jamaica transition from 2G to 3G. I recommend to all businesses that have not yet replaced their telematics devices by others with 3G technology, to contact our authorized Geotab distributors to request an evaluation and installation" said Sean Killen, Vice President for Latin America, Asia, & ANZ at Geotab.
There is still no set date for the move to 4G/LTE connectivity in Jamaica, but just like last year's transition, the market must be prepared for the next step to avoid any unnecessary downtime of its telematics systems once a new transition occurs.
About Geotab
Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics solutions - vehicle and asset tracking - to over forty thousand customers in 150 countries. For over 20 years, we have invested in pioneering data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.5 million vehicles and process over 55,000 billion data points daily, so customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace offer hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry-leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unleashing the power of data for real-time and predictive analytics, solving today's and tomorrow's challenges. For more information, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us on YouTube and LinkedIn.
Rocío de la Mora
Edelman Mexico
rocio.delamora@edelman.com