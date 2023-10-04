Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,370 in the last 365 days.

CoinsPaid’s Ongoing Support: Free Tickets for Aris Limassol Home Game Against Rangers

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, a longstanding sponsor of Aris Limassol, is delighted to continue its support for the young football enthusiasts of Cyprus. As part of CoinsPaid’s ongoing commitment to the community and dedication to fostering the spirit of sportsmanship, the company extends a warm invitation to all kids under 14 years old to join it for the highly anticipated home game between Aris Limassol and Rangers on October 5, 2023.

As a proud sponsor of Aris Limassol for several years, CoinsPaid is excited to contribute to the community and create enduring memories for young football fans. To make this event even more memorable, CoinsPaid is offering 1,000 free tickets for kids under 14 years old.

The Aris Limassol game against Rangers promises to be an exhilarating match filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. Visiting the stadium with children, friends, and family for an enjoyable day of football may be considered.

The CoinsPaid team takes immense pride in being a part of Aris Limassol's journey and continues its unwavering commitment to bolstering both the team and the local community. At the stadium, guests can experience the cheers of Aris Limassol and the celebration of the universal love for football.

Tickets can be acquired at ARIS Shop, located at 56 Leoforos Amathountos, Limassol, Agios Tychon, during the specified shop operating hours:

• Wednesday (04.10) - 09:00-18:00

• Thursday (05.10) - 09:00-13:00

No Fan ID is required for kids under 14 years old to claim their free tickets. CoinsPaid believes in making the joy of football accessible to all, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid is a leading crypto payment ecosystem for businesses. Being an EU-licensed legal entity with 9+ years of expertise and over 800 merchants, CoinsPaid aims to satisfy the world’s everyday needs using cryptocurrency. With a dedicated team of over 200 in-house specialists, the company remains steadfastly committed to prioritising heightened functionality, customer satisfaction, transparency, and security.

Yuliya Mironchyk
Dream Finance OU
+48 505 750 937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CoinsPaid’s Ongoing Support: Free Tickets for Aris Limassol Home Game Against Rangers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more