CoinsPaid’s Ongoing Support: Free Tickets for Aris Limassol Home Game Against Rangers

TALLINN, ESTONIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, a longstanding sponsor of Aris Limassol, is delighted to continue its support for the young football enthusiasts of Cyprus. As part of CoinsPaid’s ongoing commitment to the community and dedication to fostering the spirit of sportsmanship, the company extends a warm invitation to all kids under 14 years old to join it for the highly anticipated home game between Aris Limassol and Rangers on October 5, 2023.

As a proud sponsor of Aris Limassol for several years, CoinsPaid is excited to contribute to the community and create enduring memories for young football fans. To make this event even more memorable, CoinsPaid is offering 1,000 free tickets for kids under 14 years old.

The Aris Limassol game against Rangers promises to be an exhilarating match filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. Visiting the stadium with children, friends, and family for an enjoyable day of football may be considered.

The CoinsPaid team takes immense pride in being a part of Aris Limassol's journey and continues its unwavering commitment to bolstering both the team and the local community. At the stadium, guests can experience the cheers of Aris Limassol and the celebration of the universal love for football.

Tickets can be acquired at ARIS Shop, located at 56 Leoforos Amathountos, Limassol, Agios Tychon, during the specified shop operating hours:

• Wednesday (04.10) - 09:00-18:00

• Thursday (05.10) - 09:00-13:00

No Fan ID is required for kids under 14 years old to claim their free tickets. CoinsPaid believes in making the joy of football accessible to all, and this initiative is a testament to that commitment.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid is a leading crypto payment ecosystem for businesses. Being an EU-licensed legal entity with 9+ years of expertise and over 800 merchants, CoinsPaid aims to satisfy the world’s everyday needs using cryptocurrency. With a dedicated team of over 200 in-house specialists, the company remains steadfastly committed to prioritising heightened functionality, customer satisfaction, transparency, and security.