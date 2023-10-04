Claystone announces appointment of Corey Popick as CEO, succeeding retiring CEO Pierre Breau

BEAVER COUNTY, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claystone Waste Ltd., a western Canadian waste management leader, today announced the appointment of Corey Popick as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding current CEO Pierre Breau, who is retiring at the end of 2023.

Popick was selected as CEO by the Claystone Waste Board of Directors through a competitive and nationwide search process led by the executive recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson. The selection process was rigorous and had a high level of interest from candidates who sought to lead Claystone, a top Alberta employer, and operator of one of the largest waste management sites in western Canada.

Popick, a registered professional biologist, has been Claystone’s Chief Operating Officer since 2021 overseeing the company’s day-to-day activities and leading its operations teams. With over 13 years of experience in engineering and utility management, Popick was selected based on several factors including his entrepreneurial ethic, commitment to responsive community relations, strong relationships with external business partners, and his strategic vision for the future of the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corey Popick as the new CEO of Claystone Waste,” said Meryl Whittaker, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Corey has an impressive leadership track record with Claystone and possesses a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges within the environmental, waste management, and utility sectors. We are confident in Corey's leadership and vision, and strongly believe he will steer Claystone toward a future of continued innovation and success.”

Retiring CEO Pierre Breau has led Claystone and its predecessor organization Beaver Municipal Solutions since 2011. Breau led the establishment of Claystone Waste as a municipally controlled corporation in 2019 ushering in a new era for the company. Under 12 years of Breau’s leadership, Claystone transformed from a small regional landfill into a western Canadian waste management leader with a proven record of operational excellence in waste disposal, environmental stewardship, and innovative waste solutions.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Pierre Breau for his outstanding service as CEO of Claystone Waste,” said Whittaker. “Pierre has been the architect of Claystone’s tremendous growth and transformation into a market-leading provider of waste management services for Alberta businesses and municipalities. We thank Pierre for his invaluable contributions, which have built the company's success and reputation."

Popick’s appointment as Claystone’s next CEO will be effective December 1st, 2023.

“I am very excited to lead Claystone Waste,” said Popick. “The waste management industry is changing but Claystone is a forward-looking, community-owned company with a talented team focused on the future. We are uniquely positioned to have tremendous growth and success within this changing environment.”

ABOUT CLAYSTONE WASTE

Claystone Waste Ltd. is a municipally controlled corporation that provides leading waste management, waste collection, and landfill services for municipalities, industry, and businesses in central Alberta. Claystone operates a Sanitary Class II Landfill located in Beaver County, Alberta. The facility is one of the largest in Western Canada and provides advanced waste treatment, recycling and remediation technologies.

Claystone Waste is community-owned by the municipalities of Beaver County, Town of Tofield, Town of Viking, Village of Holden and Village of Ryley.

Media contact for further information: Anne Ruzicka Communications Manager Anne.Ruzicka@claystonewaste.com