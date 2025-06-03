Canada Energy Partners Extends Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Energy Partners Inc. (NEX: CE.H) (the “Company”) announces that the TSX-Venture Exchange has approved an extension of its non-brokered private placement until June 26/2025.

Please see the original news release announcing the private placement issued on April 11/2025 for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada Energy Partners Inc.:

Grant Hall

President

For more information, please contact:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC.

Attention: Grant Hall, President

Email: ghall9612@gmail.com

Direct Phone: (520) 668 4101

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, including, without limitation, estimated revenues. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the anticipated filing deadline for the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the failure to file the Annual Filings by the anticipated date. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.