fTLD and EasyDMARC Join Forces to Provide Banks with the Ultimate Defense against Phishing

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with fTLD Registry Services, which operates the .BANK and .INSURANCE internet domain extensions. This partnership aims to help fTLD’s bank and insurance customers increase domain security by protecting their emails and preventing hackers from sending phishing emails on their behalf.

The financial sector has always been on hackers’ radars. Cybercriminals know how sensitive and vulnerable the whole structure of online banking is in today's time.

“We're excited to team up with fTLD and enhance cybersecurity defense for banks and insurance companies, ensuring they stay one step ahead in the fight against phishing and Business Email Compromise attacks," says Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

“We are pleased to be working with EasyDMARC as its DMARC Management product is straightforward to implement and an affordable solution for financial services organizations,” says Craig Schwartz, Managing Director of fTLD.

About fTLD

fTLD Registry Services is a coalition of banks, insurance companies, and financial services trade associations from around the world. fTLD operates the .BANK and .INSURANCE internet domain extensions as private, online gated communities to serve and protect financial services organizations from the most common cyberattacks.

www.fTLD.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com