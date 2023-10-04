Raltron SAW Filters for GNSS Applications Help Manufacturers Resolve Supply Chain Concerns
RSF Series of SAW filters specifically designed for GPS, GLONASS, Compass and NavIC systems
Our SAW filters’ compact size and ability to withstand higher power levels combined with our ability to fine tune them for specific projects, are ideal for today’s GNSS receivers and other devices”MIAMI, FL, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and wireless antenna products announces specific SAW Filters for GNSS navigation systems that optimize performance and provide a viable second source alternative for other mainstream suppliers.
— Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron
The RSF Series of SAW filters is specifically designed for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Compass (BeiDou) and soon NavIC systems. Developed to assist system engineers optimize performance in GNSS applications, the RSF SAW filters minimize insertion losses and ripple and provide superior signal attenuation outside the useful bandwidths, with competitive temperature behavior. The RSF SAW filters can be used to efficiently separate or combine signals of different frequencies, enabling the receiver to operate with various satellite signals simultaneously.
Raltron’s engineering services also help design engineers handle SAW filter integration challenges including impedance matching, low-noise, interface compatibility and space constraints. The family of RSF Series SAW Filters meets design requirements for very small chip size packages (CSP) providing the standard industry dimensions down to 1.1 mm x 0.9 mm.
“Our SAW filters’ compact size and ability to withstand higher power levels combined with our ability to fine tune them for specific customer requirements, make them ideal for use in today’s GNSS receivers and other devices,” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. “We are also in development of SAW filters that operate in the L5 and S bands for the NavIC system in India.”
Raltron IoT grade, commercial grade, and automotive grade SAW filters help with integration of GNSS applications with other devices. Customers may check price and stock in distribution for immediate availability.
To view Raltron’s SAW Filters for GNSS applications by application or frequency, visit https://bit.ly/3F0yAnx
About Raltron
Founded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. Raltron develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators and a variety of IoT compatible antennas, RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Raltron is dedicated to continuous growth through investing in its traditional markets including telecom infrastructure, consumer, industrial, medical, IoT, M2M and smart metering. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.
