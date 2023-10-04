Cadcorp launches new EPC Data Service

Cadcorp has launched a new cloud hosted data service, providing Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings for all residential properties in Great Britain.

Easy access to EPC data provides significant benefits to many industry sectors including government, land and property, environment, and finance. Integrating EPC data with a Geographic Information System (GIS) plays an essential part in enabling organisations to identify properties that meet specific target EPC ratings.

The Cadcorp EPC Data Service includes:

• Access to the latest EPC ratings for all residential properties within Great Britain

• Quarterly updates provided and managed by Cadcorp

• Access to over 10 million properties in total

• Vector access to a spatial database allowing:

o Analysis of specific properties for example current and potential housing stock

o Theming to easily identify clusters of EPC ratings

o Sharing across the organisation

o Exporting to other systems, such as a property or asset management

Each record has been geocoded based on the national Unique Property Reference Number (UPRN) to allow organisations the opportunity to analyse each location individually or as part of a wider area.

Specific applications of the EPC Data Service include organisations that are required to conduct a housing stock condition survey. It can be used to identify discrepancies between existing EPC data readings and the official data issued by central government. Additionally, it can be utilised in stock audits, potentially leading to discoveries such as a property classified as a detached house being subdivided into flats.

Gary Randle, Sales Director at Cadcorp commented: “The Cadcorp EPC Data Service, allows organisations to easily access up-to-date EPC data, enabling improved property analysis and informed decision-making.”

Cadcorp partners with data suppliers to license a wide range of spatial data. Data can be provided in popular GIS formats and as cloud hosted web services. To learn more visit https://cdcp.io/sd

About Cadcorp

Cadcorp helps organisations derive meaningful and actionable intelligence from data. We do this with an extensive range of GIS software, spatial data and consultancy services designed to better inform decision-making. With our technical knowledge and expertise, we know how to support our customers in realising the benefits of location information.