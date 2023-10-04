Submit Release
Akkio Launches Generative Business Intelligence Tool for SMBs

According to a new press release, Akkio, a leader in generative business intelligence for small and medium businesses (SMBs), has launched Generative Reports, an AI tool designed to transform data into actionable insights instantly. This first-of-its-kind tool empowers SMBs by allowing them to connect their data and describe their project, after which Generative Reports automatically […]

