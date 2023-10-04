House Bill 1474 Printer's Number 1660
PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, further providing for purpose and for definitions.
