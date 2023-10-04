Satellite Industry Association Calls for Expanded Spectrum Resources to Support Growing Commercial Space Industry
National Policy Must Prioritize More Spectrum for the U.S. Commercial Space Industry or the United States Will Lose the Space RaceWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) today called for expanded spectrum resources to support the rapidly increasing demand for commercial space industry services. In the new SIA Spectrum Report released earlier today, the Association called for a national policy that will prioritize additional spectrum for the U.S. commercial space industry.
Satellite and space services are touching the lives of hundreds of millions of Americans each and every day. Further, these services are becoming increasingly integrated in 5G and will be more so in 6G. The need for access to additional spectrum is further demonstrated by the significant growth of the U.S. commercial satellite and space industry. In 2017, a total of just over 1,700 satellites were operating in Earth orbit. In 2023, approximately 2,200 satellites have already been launched with nearly 10,000 satellites expected to be in orbit by the end of the year. For the U.S. government to lead the world in the ongoing space race, compete with global adversaries and support an expanding industry, it must have a coherent multi-agency policy that ensures that the spectrum needs of the commercial satellite and space community are met.
“To meet the significant increasing demands of government, enterprise and consumer customers for space industry services, domestic regulators must not only provide continued access to existing allocations, but additional spectrum must also be made available in the low, mid and high bands,” said Tom Stroup, president of the Satellite Industry Association. “Satellite and space radiocommunications services are crucial for a myriad of applications that support economics, health, education, public safety, emergency response, national security and much more. To support these vital services as we head to a 6G world, it is critical the commercial satellite industry has access to existing and new allocations of spectrum to help ensure America’s continued leadership in space.”
