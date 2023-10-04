AirFlare saves Idaho skier's life

AirFlare, the app that turns your mobile phone into an outdoors rescue locator, helped save a lost skier's life at Soldier Mountain in Southern Idaho Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo by Tony Harrison for Ski Idaho)

The lost skier managed to get separated from her family in dense fog when they all made a lefthand turn at the top of Chair 2 just below the mountaintop ski patrol shack and she went straight and ended up in the backcountry. (Photo by Tony Harrison for Ski Idaho)