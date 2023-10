MediaVillage Education Foundation Silver Merit Award for Technology in Education

MediaVillage Education Foundation has been honored with the Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Village Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive advertising-supported media community through collective investment and positive impact, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program. The MERIT Awards for technology were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.“We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding winners of the 2023 MERIT Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in harnessing the power of technology but have also set new benchmarks for excellence,” said Marie Zander, executive director for MERIT Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. MediaVillage Education Foundation has been at the forefront of technological innovation in education and professional development for over four decades. The organization’s commitment to advancing the advertising and media industry’s workforce through cutting-edge technology has earned it this prestigious recognition. Key achievements that contributed to this award include investments in advanced technology for B2B marketing and professional talent development. These initiatives have addressed important business priorities often overlooked by the tech community and traditional resources. By harnessing the power of collective industry investment and its nonprofit status, MediaVillage has enabled member companies to invest more effectively and efficiently.Some of the groundbreaking technological tools developed under the umbrella of the MediaVillage Education Foundation include:1. MeetingPrep.ai: A content recommendation engine optimized to respond to the industry’s on-demand learning needs. With over 150 content partners, this AI-infused tool enhances marketing communications for member companies.2. MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange: A dedicated hub and unique InSites.com URL assigned to each member for highlighting company news, marketing, education, and thought leadership content. It is easily discoverable for stakeholders in the industry, including brands, agencies, service companies, publishers, creators, trade organizations, influencers, colleges/universities, and job seekers.3. MediaVillage Thought Leaders: A free self-publishing hub for thought leadership submissions and commentaries by industry luminaries. It provides a platform for industry leaders to share their insights and expertise.4. AdvancingDiversity Resume Portal: A portal that facilitates diverse talent recruitment by allowing job seekers to upload their information and partner companies to search for talent.The judges of the MERIT Awards program recognized MediaVillage Education Foundation’s dedication to advancing education and diversity within the advertisingsupported media industry. They cited the organization’s commitment to increasing employee retention through education and professional development opportunities, emphasizing the positive impact on engagement and productivity. In addition, MediaVillage’s transition to a nonprofit foundation, as highlighted by Joe Mandese of MediaPost, has further solidified its focus on educating the next-generation of talent for the ad-supported media industry. This commitment to nurturing new thought leaders in the industry was also acknowledged as a significant milestone. Jack Myers , the founder of MediaVillage Education Foundation, has been a strong advocate for education and diversity as tools for confronting challenges in the media industry. His presentations and contributions to publications like Authority Magazine and the Media Ecology Convention have underscored the importance of these principles. Said Myers:“MediaVillage Education Foundation’s mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections. The Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education exemplifies our commitment to unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth.”For more information about MediaVillage Education Foundation and its technological achievements, please visit www.AboutMediaVillage.com . 