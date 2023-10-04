Everard Auctions presents superior-quality estate paintings, silver, Asian art and modern furniture, Oct. 17-18
Richard MacDonald (American, b. 1946-), ‘The Flair,’ bronze depicting gymnast. Estimate $5,000-$7,000
Edouard Cortes (French, 1882-1969), ‘Porte St. Denis Snow 1905,’ oil on canvas. Estimate $15,000-$20,000
Featured: Peter Gordon 1734 Map of Savannah estimated at $70K-$90K, Chinese Qing Dynasty palace screen, Cortes painting, LaVerne Chan tables
The Peter Gordon map represents the first known printed view of Savannah, Georgia, and illustrates Georgia colony founder General James E Oglethorpe’s original plan of the city.”SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everard’s Oct. 17-18, 2023 Fall Auction features an outstanding array of fine and decorative art from prestigious Southeastern estates and collections. The selection includes French and American Impressionist paintings, Southern art and maps; sterling silver, a collection of modern ceramics, Asian art, jewelry, antiquities, and monumental porcelain, cloisonne and jade from a Hilton Head Island, SC estate.

An atmospheric oil painting by Edouard Leon Cortes (French, 1882-1969) titled Porte St. Denis Snow 1905 comes to auction with a $15,000-$20,000 estimate. The work has been authenticated by Vicki Arnot of Arnot Gallery in New York City and will be included in Nicole Verdier’s upcoming supplement to the Edouard Cortes, Catalogue Raisonne, Part III. The son of Antonio Cortes, a painter for the Spanish Royal Court, the younger Cortes studied at Ecole des Beaux-Arts and later gained renown for his paintings of Parisian cityscapes. Edouard Cortes’ work is found in many public and private collections, both in Europe and the United States.
An oil-on-canvas by Edward Dufner (NY/NJ, 1872-1957), A Morning in June, is estimated at $10,000-$15,000. Dufner developed his impressionistic style while studying in Paris. In 1903 he returned to the United States and taught at the Art Students League both in Buffalo and New York City. In 1910, he held special classes in Caldwell, New Jersey, and spent most of his summers painting there. He exhibited extensively throughout the country and was a National Academician and Member of the American Watercolor Society and several other esteemed organizations. His work is held in many private and institutional collections, including the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the Brooklyn (NY) Museum, and Manhattan’s Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
A canine art highlight by Edmund Osthaus (Germany/Ohio, 1858-1928), titled English Setter, is entered with a $10,000-$15,000 estimate. Osthaus trained at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Dusseldorf, Germany, before emigrating to the United States. He settled in Ohio where he became chief instructor, and later director, at the Toledo Academy of Fine Arts. His work is collected by hunters, sportsmen and dog fanciers around the world.
Other notable works include five oil paintings by Danish-American artist Johann Berthelsen (NY/Conn., 1883-1972). A Berthelsen landscape depicting the Brooklyn Bridge carries a $6,000-$8,000. Born in Denmark, Bethelsen started painting as a hobby after his family relocated to the United States. Although self-taught, his New York City street scenes won him widespread acclaim and admission to the American Watercolor Society.
Three bronze sculptures by Richard MacDonald (American, b. 1946-), are featured in the auction. MacDonald is a figurative artist known for his work with Cirque du Soleil. His work can be found in the corporate collections of AT&T and IBM, and among his more notable commissions is The Flair, a bronze portraying a lithe gymnast, which is estimated at $5,000-$7,000.
This auction also contains a large collection of works by Polish-American ceramic artist Polia Pillin, whose work is described as being reminiscent to that of Marc Chagall. A large bowl decorated with 14 figures is estimated at $1,500-$2,000. Painted with delicate images of women, horses, and birds, Pillin’s works have an appealingly whimsical quality.
An exceptional addition to the auction is a Peter Gordon (1697-1740) Map of Savannah, 1734. This rare map represents the first known printed view of Savannah, Georgia, and illustrates Georgia colony founder General James E Oglethorpe’s original plan of the city. Only 12 such maps are known to exist in public museums, with a few others in private hands. It is being offered with a $70,000-$90,000 estimate and a starting bid of $50,000.
Also of Southern interest is a rare lithograph, after JW Hill, of Savannah, GA, 1855. Printed by Endicott & Co. NY, Chas. Parsons Lith. NY, the richly colored lithograph shows Robert Launitz’s Pulaski Monument in Savannah’s Monterey Square plus the surrounding area. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000.
The silver section includes a sumptuous George III sterling silver tureen by London silversmith Joseph Angel, dated 1816. The pre-sale estimate is $8,000-$12,000.
Interesting antiquities include a Roman marble head of a male, circa late 2nd to early 3rd century AD, measuring 7 inches high and estimated at $3,000-$5,000. This item has provenance from the Estate of Neil F Phillips, Esq, QC; and Christie's, New York.
Leading the Asian selection, an elaborate Chinese Qing Dynasty inlaid hardwood palace screen stands 82 inches tall and is elaborately decorated with flowering branches and intricate patterns. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000
Of special interest to motoring enthusiasts, an extremely rare 1937 Volkswagen Original Test Drive Manuscript is from a run of only 50 numbered copies. This "strictly confidential" report of the test drive of one of the first three prototypes of the VW "Beetle" includes 31 mounted original photographs and numerous illustrations and diagrams. The pre-sale estimate is $2,000-$3,000.
Furniture highlights include a pair of circa-1965 Philip & Kelvin LaVerne Chan occasional tables, estimate $8,000-$12,000. The LaVernes – father Philip (1907-1987) and son Kelvin (b. 1936-) – began crafting distinctive sculptural furniture together in the mid-1950s. Kelvin continued their business under both names after his father Philip passed away.
The Oct. 17-18 auction will start on both days at 10 am ET. Bid absentee or live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare or Invaluable. The public is invited to the Oct. 10 preview reception from 5-7pm at Everard Auctions’ gallery, with additional previewing available October 11, 12 and 13 or by appointment. For more information on any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Online: http://www.everard.com/.
