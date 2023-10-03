Notice of Funding Availability: 2024 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP)

10/1/2023

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) releases the 2024 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant application for approximately $12.5 million in available grant awards.

The Georgia Department of Community Development has made available $12,500,000 in Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant funds to local government, nonprofit, and public housing authority applicants to provide housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes and new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family housing units for sale to income eligible home buyers.

CHIP is funded with federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds and is subject to federal HOME regulations (24 CFR Parts 91 and 92) and any amendments thereto. The regulations and program requirements governing the use of HOME funds can be found at the following link https//www.hudexchange.info/programs/home/

Eligible Applicants

City and County Governments in Georgia- excluding HUD HOME Participating Jurisdictions

Public Housing Authorities

Nonprofits with 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) tax-exempt status

Current CHIP grantees with less than 50% remaining balance in the current CHIP award

Eligible activities and funding limits:

$500,000 available for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied single-family homes; and

$1,500,000 available for new construction and reconstruction of affordable single-family homes for sale to income-eligible homebuyers

Application information:

The application manual and instructions are available on the DCA CHIP website:

The 2024 CHIP application must be submitted using the online portal titled Grant Application Administration and Management (GrAAM). A copy of the Applicant Portal User Guide and a training instructions video can be found on the CHIP webpage for assistance with using the application portal.

Deadline:

The CHIP 2024 grant application with all relevant attachments must be submitted by Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.