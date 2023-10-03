Mayor Michelle Wu announces R.E.A.C.H. 1000 Mentoring Program

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the launch of R.E.A.C.H. 1000, a collaborative effort among the The Mayor’s Office of Black Male Advancement, the Boston Public Schools (BPS) Division of Student Support, and My Brother’s Keeper Boston to strengthen mentoring programs across BPS and support youth development. The purpose of the program is to develop a high quality, high impact mentoring that elevates and guides the next generation of leaders in the city of Boston. The goal is to strategically cultivate ability for our young people and equip them with confidence, access, opportunities, interpersonal skills, and community competence to thrive.

“Mentorship is a powerful tool that will empower our youth to excel inside and outside the classroom,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to announce R.E.A.C.H 1000, a mentoring program that will equip our BIPOC students with the tools, resources, and support network to help them confidently navigate personal and academic opportunities.”

“Mentoring has emerged as a pivotal instrument in shaping the futures of young people in Boston. R.E.A.C.H. 1000 is spearheaded by a partnership with My Brother’s Keeper Boston, Boston Public Schools, local organizations and community leaders in efforts to provide young Black males with invaluable guidance, ensuring they have a positive role model to emulate,” said Office of Black Male Advancement Executive Director Frank Farrow. “Beyond just academic and professional guidance, mentors in Boston have played a crucial role in bolstering self-esteem, changing trajectories, and instilling a sense of purpose in the lives of countless young people. The R.E.A.C.H. 1000 initiative will affirm the transformative power of mentorship and ensure our young people have the resources and support to thrive and share in our City’s prosperity.”

The first phase of R.E.A.C.H. (Relationships Empower and Affirm Community Healing) 1000 is focused on supporting Black boys across BPS schools and neighborhoods. The initiative will increase opportunity and access by helping students develop skills and learn about identity, college and career readiness, financial literacy, and community improvement.

"R.E.A.C.H. 1000 is a powerful initiative aimed at affirming and empowering our young people through the invaluable support of mentors,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “Mentors play a pivotal role in guiding our youth toward positive choices, high self-esteem, and academic achievement. Their dedication and care have the potential to transform lives and set our students on a path to success. We invite you to join us in this important mission as we seek to impact the lives of 1,000 of our students meaningfully. We need our amazing Boston community to put its arms around our youth and make their future bright and full of opportunities.”

The Office of Black Male Advancement is working in partnership with BPS to connect young people with a network of individuals and organizations that serve as mentors. Through this work, the City is strengthening an established BPS mentor network and enhancing existing relationships inside and outside the City of Boston for mentoring youth. To support the first iteration of this program, BMA is looking to recruit 1,000 adult mentors over the next two years to connect with participating BPS students. To learn more about eligibility, please visit the mentee and mentor applications.

As part of R.E.A.C.H. 1000, schools and mentees will have access to the following programs and learning opportunities: Black studies through dual enrollment; financial literacy; reading literacy, digital literacy; college and career pathways; and Generational Talent Small Grant. Mentees will also have an opportunity to engage with an Opportunity Lab, tailored for BPS Black seniors. The Lab will offer expert level technical support to scholars with their post secondary level plans, including higher education and careers.

Additionally, BMA and BPS is also supporting the My Brother’s Keeper Boston Fellows Program, engaging Black male high school students. The MBK Fellows program provides opportunities for students to gain authentic leadership experience(s) and develop service projects beneficial to the schools they attend and the communities they live in.

To learn more about REACH 1000, visit here.