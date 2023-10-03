Post Session Report :: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

SB 69, PN 858 (Langerholc) – This bill will establish the Recovery to Work Pilot Program within the Department of Labor and Industry. The goal of the pilot program is to provide individuals in recovery from an addiction with career development opportunities and work experience through local workforce development boards. A vote of 29-19 was recorded.

SB 531, PN 1098 (Baker) – The bill amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to establish a Grant Evaluation Committee to review and make recommendations for grant funding under the Veterans’ Trust Fund. The Grant Evaluation Committee would include the majority and minority chairs of both the House and Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committees and others appointed by the Adjutant General. A vote of 28-20 was recorded.

SB 799, PN 1102 (Rothman) – Amends Title 75 (Vehicles) to permit counties to dedicate supplemental bridge allocations to municipalities for maintaining bridges.

Amendment A02232 (Rothman) – the amendment makes technical correction by adding language to additional section in Title 75 to permit a portion of the liquid fuels tax proceeds to be used by counties for construction and maintenance of bridges owned by municipalities in that county.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 824, PN 1100 (Pennycuick & Dillon) – Amends the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act to allow for access to free credit reports and credit monitoring services in the event of a data breach.

Amendment A02109 (Pennycuick) – This amendment exempts PA-licensed insurance entities from the requirement to notify the Attorney General’s Office when there are more than 500 affected individuals in this Commonwealth. These entities are already required to maintain insurance data security programs and to notify the Insurance Commissioner when there is a breach of nonpublic information on their information systems under Title 40 (Insurance). They are also subject to all remaining notification requirements of the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 851, PN 960 (Langerholc) – Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) to extend the sunset provision on the School Bus Safety Grant Program to provide funding for red light cameras on school buses for one year. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SR 134, PN 901 (Robinson) – The bill urges the Federal Housing Finance Agency to rescind all fee increases included in its single-family pricing framework for home purchases. A vote of 29-19 was recorded.

SB 473, PN 509 (Boscola) – Amends Title 74 (Transportation) providing for state intercept of lottery winnings and/or state income tax refunds for unpaid tolls on the PA Turnpike.

Amendment A02274 (Boscola) – The amendment:

Cites to existing statute related to currently established lottery/tax return intercepts.

Clarifying appeal jurisdiction to be under PA Turnpike Commission, not Department of Revenue.

Establish a cap of $20 for the DoR administrative fee.

Extends effective date to 180 days or July 1st, 2024, whichever is later.

Additional technical corrections for references to lottery prizewinners/winnings.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.