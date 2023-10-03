Submit Release
Senate Bill 563 Printer's Number 1145

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in computer offenses, providing for the offense of ransomware; and imposing duties on the Office of Administration.

Senate Bill 563 Printer's Number 1145

