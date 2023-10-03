Bentley, Infotech, and AASHTO Unite to Support Digital Delivery Initiatives for Departments of Transportation

To Eliminate Disjointed Manual Processes by Automating Digital Workflows between Design and Construction

EXTON, Pa. – Oct. 3, 2023 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, Infotech®, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing transportation departments in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, today announced an initiative to support digital delivery for departments of transportation. Their work together will provide increased value and tools to modernize project delivery processes for better project outcomes, including streamlined design to construction processes, better quality of data, and improved communication of design intent.

To validate the approach, parties are working together with MnDOT, the lead state DOT on this effort, on a digital delivery proof of concept that should improve the digital collaboration across design and construction. By integrating and extending design and construction contract systems of record, Bentley, Infotech, and AASHTO will advance industry best practices for data federation, with data captured once and then seamlessly accessible across project delivery workflows. Bentley applications will be enabled to optimize for pay-item data during design and pre-construction processes, synchronizing digital twins for accurate and efficient construction deliverables. The integration of AASHTOWare Project and Infotech’s cloud technology with Bentley Infrastructure Cloud’s iTwin Platform to span OpenRoads, ProjectWise, and SYNCHRO will dramatically improve processes that to date have been manual, such as the entry of construction pay item summaries into plan sheets.

Bentley, Infotech, and AASHTO will streamline digital delivery market offerings that demonstrate value and best practices for:

on-demand pay item updates – to synchronize the official pay item list in AASHTOWare Project with design and construction artifacts, minimizing pay-item differences at plan turn-in for letting;

– to synchronize the official pay item list in AASHTOWare Project with design and construction artifacts, minimizing pay-item differences at plan turn-in for letting; automated quantities – to maximize pay item amounts extracted automatically from the design process, versus manually entered;

– to maximize pay item amounts extracted automatically from the design process, versus manually entered; predicted future costs – to minimize variations between official design-based estimates and actual construction costs; and automated funding categories – to maximize automatic extraction, for transfer to AASHTOWare Project, of financial responsibility allocations across agencies and partnering parties.

– to minimize variations between official design-based estimates and actual construction costs; and – to maximize automatic extraction, for transfer to AASHTOWare Project, of financial responsibility allocations across agencies and partnering parties.

Dustin Parkman, Vice President, Transportation, at Bentley Systems, said, “This partnership with AASHTO and Infotech will help DOTs realize their project delivery digital transformation goals with automation between Bentley’s solutions and AASHTOWare Project. Data, which had been siloed, will be extensively and easily shared across the design and construction lifecycle.”

Chad Schafer, Infotech Chief Revenue Officer, said, “We understand the pain points that DOTs experience from disparate systems, and our work with Bentley is focused on the common goal of facilitating a connected environment that eliminates redundant data entry and reduces errors by bringing design and construction together. We look forward to partnering with Bentley to support agencies as they prioritize digital project delivery initiatives.”

Brian Korschgen, Product Director for AASHTOWare Project, AASHTO, said, “The collaboration between Bentley, Infotech, AASHTO, and MnDOT is a signal to state DOTs that data must flow from system to system efficiently without disruption. This is a great first step toward making that a reality for the industry.”

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,000 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries.

www.bentley.com

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and nearly five decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity, and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information on our SaaS offerings, visit infotechinc.com

About AASHTO

AASHTO is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing highway and transportation departments in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It represents all transportation modes: air, highways, public transportation, active transportation, rail, and water. Its primary goal is to foster the development, operation, and maintenance of an integrated national transportation system.

AASHTO works to educate the public and key decision-makers about the critical role that transportation plays in securing a good quality of life and sound economy for our nation. AASHTO serves as a liaison between state departments of transportation and the Federal government. AASHTO is an international leader in setting technical standards for all phases of highway system development. Standards are issued for design, construction of highways and bridges, materials, and many other technical areas. www.transportation.org







