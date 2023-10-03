Submit Release
DOH News Release – Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to Infinitea in Honolulu

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

 

JOSH GREEN M.D
GOVERNOR

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D, MGA,MPH
DIRECTOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 02, 2023                                                                                23-119

Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to
Infinitea in Honolulu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Infinitea due to inadequate hand washing facilities. The establishment is located at 1620 N. School Street, Unit 134, in Honolulu.

The food establishment, operated by Yi Lisha Lin, received the red placard on October 2, 2023 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all the violations are resolved. During a routine inspection conducted on October 2, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

  • The single hand wash sink on site was inoperable due to leaking wastewater from a broken pipe; and
  • Inadequate hand washing facilities.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

  • Repair hand wash sink plumbing;
  • And/or provide at least one operable hand wash sink in the establishment.


The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

#  #  #

Media Contact:

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-4417

