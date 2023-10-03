Disability-accessible deer hunt planned for Oct. 7-8 at MDC's Bois D'Arc Conservation Area

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a disability-accessible muzzle-loader firearms deer hunt on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County. During these two days, the Bois D’Arc Area will be closed to all other hunting activities to ensure that the participants in this special hunting event will have the best chances for success.

The Oct. 7-8 disability accessible hunt is a cooperative effort between MDC and the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Sho-Me Chapter. This hunt will provide appropriate access, hunting blinds, and other resources to individuals who are capable of using a firearm, but whose abilities to utilize most hunting areas are restricted. Blinds will be spread out over the 3,172-acre Bois D’Arc Conservation Area so each hunter will have the opportunity for a good hunt.

People can learn more about how MDC is helping to make the state’s outdoor resources accessible to everyone at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility-information/accessible-outdoors.